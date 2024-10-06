Plugging Downtown First Thursdays on her Instagram this week, Mayor London Breed posted a slick, swiveling drone video of Salesforce Tower by twilight that cut to crowds on the street below. For the accompanying music, she didn’t source the song about someone leaving his heart here, that hoary flower-child retread by Scott McKenzie , or something else ripped from the “Forrest Gump” soundtrack — oh no.

Is it possible that national-punching-bag, poster-child-for-urban-collapse San Francisco is not only pulling back from the abyss, but actually — gasp — regaining its lost swagger for good?

As in-person as it gets

Opponents pounced on the idea of a so-called red-light district, although termed-out Supervisor Hillary Ronen last year called to decriminalize sex work . Fielder declined to comment, but Mandelman agreed that the human sex drive can’t be legislated away. “If you can find an area for people to meet up for sex work that was not causing those problems for surrounding residents, that’s worth exploring,” he said.

Indeed, a bathhouse quite literally offers the most “in-person” experience of all. And it’s not the only movement toward greater sex-positivity, either. In response to the game of whack-a-mole the city has been playing with sex workers in the Mission, District 9 supervisor candidate Jackie Fielder suggested that a regulated area away from residential neighborhoods would be a more sensible solution than installing traffic barriers on Shotwell Street.

“I think San Francisco has been through a very rough patch and has had a slow recovery,” said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who last week introduced legislation to remove a quirk in the police code that prohibits gay bathhouses. “There is a desire for in-person experiences. It’s certainly more in-person than an app on your phone.”

A change in mood, doesn’t have to be sexual, of course. Sometimes it’s comparatively wholesome, luring people to Golden Gate Park’s Music Concourse with the promise of a late-afternoon show. Steffen Franz is the technical director of Illuminate, the nonprofit that mounts large-scale light works like Pride Month’s beefed-up laser cannons down Market Street and the Bay Lights (which are set to return to the Bay Bridge next year).

Franz has programmed the bandshell for the past four years — since Illuminate updated the lighting and sound systems — to the tune of 575 free performances by reggae artists, singer-songwriters, and internationally famous house DJs. Have audiences displayed an increased appetite for any particular genre? “There’s a lot more everything than there used to be,” he said. “In the old days, if you didn’t have a band, people didn’t take it seriously. People didn’t take a DJ seriously. Now, it’s a different world.”

Formerly, he said, attendance by 100 to 150 people would be a great night, but Fridays now average around 500, and acts like DJ/producer Doc Martin and punk band Scowl each bring in more than 2,500. Kronos Quartet, the genre-spanning local string ensemble that books gigs like the Transamerica Pyramid’s grand reopening, got 3,000 fans to come out.