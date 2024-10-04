Gay bathhouses could come again. For once, no one is moaning

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, a gay man who represents the Castro, has been on a multi-year crusade to get bathhouses steaming again. It’s been a history lesson on how outdated mores have wormed their way into a complex bureaucracy.

None have operated within city limits since 1987, even as an uber-kinky festival with its own waterworks takes place annually on Folsom Street.

San Francisco was once famous for gay bathhouses like Ritch Street Health Club, the Barracks, and Bulldog Baths. These operated in a legal gray area, with authorities generally turning a blind eye but periodically conducting raids for “lewd conduct.” In the 1980s, fears over the role the venues played in the spread of HIV/AIDS led to a court order that made it nearly impossible for the businesses to survive.

In San Francisco, there are places where you can go for a steam, a sauna, and a cold plunge. And then there are places you can go to have steamy sex with strangers.

“We’re gonna try to make these happen,” Mandelman said in an interview. “Or at least ensure that the city is not the barrier to this happening.”

His first try was unwinding restrictions on the operation of gay bathhouses in the city’s health code, a legacy of the AIDS crisis. He followed that by changing the planning code to allow bathhouses and sex clubs to operate in a larger swath of the city. Most recently, he’s attempting to remove the ultimate authority to regulate and permit these businesses from the San Francisco Police Department.

Mandelman introduced legislation Tuesday that would repeal Article 26 of the police code, which outlines standards around sanitation but also requires businesses to keep a registry of all patrons and prohibits services from being offered behind locked doors. The hope is to get the law passed by the end of the year.

In a rare bit of San Francisco comity, pretty much everyone is on board. The Department of Public Health was already responsible for much of the Article 26 oversight, and a stretched police department was happy to get it off its plate. Police found themselves ill-equipped to answer questions about waterproofing and what exactly counts as a prohibited “service.”

What goes on inside a sex club may be the stuff of feverish imaginings, but the business of running one is more prosaic, particularly in San Francisco, where red tape is less a bondage prop and more a fact of life.

Although the Tenderloin queer sex club Eros features a glory-hole alley, video play areas, and a handful of sex slings, what’s top of mind for co-owner Ken Rowe in running the 30-year-old business are his real estate footprint, throughput, and the rising cost of insurance.

Over the years, he’s seen several efforts try and fail to spin up a bathhouse in the city. One of Rowe’s biggest outstanding questions is about utilities. With prices through the roof and the state in perpetual drought conditions, who can afford to fill, clean, and refill pools?

“There’s a reason why we describe ourselves as a sex club. We’re not trying to confuse people,” Rowe said. “But we’ve always said we do better when there’s more choices.”