In dramatic reversal, tech-funded art museum moves downtown for free rent

The new location has architectural significance. The Cube, a 78,000-square-foot sidecar to the Bank of America building next door, was designed in 1971 by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, two years after the plaza’s anchor building was finished. In 2020, a redevelopment project was completed by the same firm, adding a fourth floor and cantilever stairs to make the space more accommodating for reuse.

“I think many building owners have struggled to find uses that could occupy these large spaces. And so, you’ve seen some of them turned into, like, Walgreens and things like that,” said Leo Chow, a design partner at SOM and project lead for The Cube’s redevelopment. “So the owners were trying to figure out how to use the space, and they thought if we could create a really unique space, they might be able to attract an interesting tenant, you know, such as a tech company.”