It was all in celebration of the skyscraper’s grand reopening. Under the canopy of towering redwoods, both illuminated from below and strung with lights, guests sampled skewers of grilled chicken thighs topped with a heap of leek and coconut slaw and croquettes filled with curry-spiced fig jam and a shower of Parmesan — an indication of owner Michael Shvo’s aspirations for the building to become a food destination .

Although the Salesforce Tower snatched the crown as the city’s tallest building, the newly renovated Transamerica Pyramid showed San Francisco who the real boss of the skyline is Thursday. A spectacular laser-light projection graced the 853-foot icon’s east facade, with the Thievery Corporation performing live in the redesigned redwood grove below.

There was comparatively little talk about how the Pyramid, bought by Shvo in 2020 for $650 million, is trying to sign commercial leases at previously unheard-of rates for San Francisco. Even less about the controversies dogging owner Shvo’s other properties, likely a relief for the building’s owner considering how the legal drama literally loomed over the ceremonies earlier in the day.

After a local media outlet erroneously indicated that the party was open to the general public, hundreds of people registered last-minute, and many succeeded in getting in. By 7 p.m., lines stretched north and south from the entrance at Mark Twain Alley and Sansome Street, with queues eventually wrapping around the corner. The wait for a cocktail at the bars was almost as long.