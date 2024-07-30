In each episode of our podcast “Life in Seven Songs,” we ask the world’s brightest minds and leaders: What songs tell the story of your life?
At 89, Lord Norman Foster remains a titan in the world of architecture, with a portfolio that includes Apple’s “Spaceship” headquarters in Cupertino, the redesign of the Reichstag in Berlin, Wembley Stadium in London and Hearst Tower in New York.
On this episode of “Life in Seven Songs,” Foster reminisces about his humble beginnings in working-class Manchester, England, during the 1930s and how his parents — a factory worker and a waitress — taught him the value of hard work.
Foster was the first in his family to attend university, setting the stage for an extraordinary career that would see his firm, Foster + Partners, design skyscrapers, bridges, airports and government halls around the globe. In the episode, Foster names the building he’s most proud of and shares stories from his time collaborating with Steve Jobs on Apple Park.
Beyond his professional achievements, Foster shares a glimpse into his personal life, particularly his relationship with his wife, Elena. He fondly recounts how they exchanged music early in their relationship, finding deep meaning in the songs they introduced to each other.
He also shares anecdotes about finding inspiration in American music, including Chubby Checker’s “The Twist,” which he first heard in the early 1960s in a New York City beer hall. “The music erupted, and everybody got up, and they started gyrating,” Foster recalls in the podcast, calling it “a defining moment musically.”
Here’s his full playlist:
- John McCormack, “I’ll Walk Beside You”
- Ralph Vaughan Williams, Symphony No. 7 (“Sinfonia Antartica”) I. Prelude. Allegro maestoso
- Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, “Prologue” from “West Side Story” (original Broadway cast recording)
- Chubby Checker, “The Twist”
- J.S. Bach, Prelude and Fugue No. 12 in F minor
- Henry Purcell, “What Power Art Thou” from “King Arthur, Z. 628”
- Andrea Bocelli, “Bésame Mucho”