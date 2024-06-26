The lawsuit is seeking the recovery of more than $600 million in damages, the cancellation of existing agreements between Shvo and CORE: Holdings and the termination of its lease in San Francisco.

The lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court not only alleges that Shvo and his partners lied about his dealings with CORE: Holdings, the company behind the ultra-luxe members-only club, but that the developer enriched himself via fraud and ran up an unpaid $80K bill from personal use of CORE’s facilities.

An explosive lawsuit filed on Wednesday alleges that Michael Shvo, the new owner of San Francisco’s Transamerica Pyramid, misled the public about an over-the-top new private club that’s key to his $1 billion-plus plan to purchase and revive the iconic property.

The opening date for the club’s location in San Francisco, along with the first phase of the building’s renovation, has been pushed several times. CORE’s initiation fees cost between $15,000 and $100,000 in initial fees plus annual dues of $15,000 to $18,000.

“There is no realistic prospect of a CORE: club opening in San Francisco in September 2024 or at any time in the foreseeable future,” the lawsuit states. The company blames Shvo’s “deficient underwriting” for the continued reduction in CORE’s scope in San Francisco.

If the accusations are true, Shvo’s plans for a grand renovation of one of the city’s crown jewels are a pipe dream. They’re not happening by the fall, and maybe not ever.

“The lawsuit filed today is a desperate attempt to bail out the owners of Core Club from fulfilling the very clear obligations they committed to in a series of binding written agreements,” Morris Missry, an attorney with Wachtel Missry LLP, who is representing Shvo and the defendants, said in a statement.

“We will not be threatened or pressured into providing rent reductions or other undeserved concessions and will aggressively defend this lawsuit.”

CORE did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.

According to the lawsuit, Shvo approached CORE in the spring of 2020 with an offer to invest $100 million to open up three locations in New York, San Francisco and Milan.

In exchange for a 50% ownership stake in the company, Shvo allegedly offered to finance and build the luxury clubs, underwrite the projects and set the rent. CORE executives were told it would have no financial responsibilities for the build-outs.