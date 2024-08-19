Kilgore, who was named one of the best new chefs in America by Food & Wine magazine in 2016, will not only open two public restaurants on the street level, he’ll also provide food for tenant-only amenities, including a sky lounge and 48th-floor cocktail bar, as well as catering services for events hosted on-site. The restaurants will include a casual bistro called Cafe Sebastian and a Japanese-Italian restaurant and bar called Ama by Brad Kilgore.

Michael Shvo, the real estate mogul who purchased the tower for $650 million in 2020, has tapped Florida-based star chef Bradley Kilgore and his restaurant management company, Kilgore Culinary , to up the ante on the building’s food and beverage offerings from bottom to top.

The Transamerica Pyramid has made headlines for many things during its 50-year existence — first, over residents’ fears it would mar the city skyline , and most recently, for sitting at the center of a $600 million lawsuit between the building’s owner and an ultra-luxe club. But it’s been decades (at least) since the San Francisco landmark drew attention for food.

The Transamerica Pyramid marks chef Kilgore’s first expansion to the West Coast. He relocated part-time to the city to join in on the $400 million renovation of the property. The offer to oversee a number of food concepts at the iconic site was a “no brainer,” he said. It comes on the heels of the March opening of Kilgore’s steakhouse CIMA in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The chef seems to have his sights set on an international empire, having also signed contracts to provide culinary services for an upcoming OCN Resort in Puerto Escondido, Mexico, and the Rosewood Residences in Hillsboro Beach, Florida.

Cafe Sebastian, named for Kilgore’s son, will be the first of the Transamerica Pyramid restaurants to open this October. It moves into a ground-floor space at Transamerica Three, one of two smaller buildings adjacent to the tower. The vision is for it to be more than just an amenity for Transamerica Pyramid tenants; Kilgore sees the restaurant becoming an “everyday staple of the [Jackson Square] neighborhood.”