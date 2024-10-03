Dreams of “San Fransterdam” — Amsterdam-style cannabis coffee shops in the city — seemed to puff into reality Monday after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law legalizing the establishments in California.

But it will be some time before you’ll be ripping a fat one while a server brings you a hot slice of ’za. Why? Because San Francisco will have to change its municipal codes before dispensary owners can even begin to think about opening consumption lounges.

To make cannabis cafes a reality, the city’s Planning Department and Office of Cannabis are awaiting guidance from the Department of Public Health. Health officials said Thursday that health codes won’t have to change but other requirements may be needed. The mayor’s office said it is working on legislation surrounding cannabis cafes but has not set a timeline for completion.

“I’m not holding my breath for dispensaries selling food,” said Ali Jamalian, chair of the city’s Cannabis Oversight Committee.