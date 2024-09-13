A Burning Man favorite and a regular at music festivals across California, Berlin-based EDM performer Monolink will bring the sounds of the playa to Golden Gate Park with an afternoon show on Oct. 26 as the city’s newfound obsession with outdoor music continues.

It’s hardly a quick appearance, either. This will be a five-hour, 21-and-over show that lasts through sunset.

Unlike Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, the well-known October festival also held in Golden Gate Park, the Monolink show will not be free to attend, although organizers did not say how much admission will cost. Tickets go on sale Sept. 17. Likewise, one of the promoters, Non Plus Ultra CEO Jordan Langer, told The Standard that it will be a fairly intimate event. “We’re looking at a few thousand folks, upward of 5,000,” he said.

Beyond Non Plus Ultra, this afternoon of EDM is a co-presentation of San Francisco nightlife veterans, including Dogpatch indoor-outdoor venue the Midway, interactive event design company the Do LaB, Burning Man camp Opulent Temple, and the San Francisco Recreation & Parks Department.