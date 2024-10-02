Whether he likes it or not, Juan Gallardo’s restaurant at 18th and Shotwell streets has become an unwitting hub for sex workers in San Francisco’s Mission District. Gallardo said he typically spots around 20 sex workers hanging out in front of his Mexican joint, Gallardo’s, when he shows up for work around 3 or 4 a.m. on the weekend. He said he’s had to fish used condoms out of the bushes near the front door and fielded customer complaints about sex workers loitering in the area.