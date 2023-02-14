“It’s fucked up,” the resident said. “I know she’s talking about making a sanctioned red-light district, but this feels like a really shitty Band-Aid.”

One Capp Street resident who asked to remain anonymous said the barricades are essentially “an inhumane fencing off of people.”

The barricades are a temporary measure from local supervisor Hillary Ronen. Ronen plans to introduce a resolution Tuesday calling on the state to decriminalize sex work.

The city installed the Capp Street barricades Friday in response to noise, crime and traffic safety complaints, believed to be associated with sex work in the area.

The first weekend of new barricades on a San Francisco street, meant to deter alleged rampant sex work, has divided local opinions.

Nguyen bought his home in June and said he would see used condoms outside his house in the morning.

“It was crowded, like a red-light district,” said Capp Street resident Kevin Nguyen. “We sleep better now with less cars passing by.”

Other Capp Street residents who spoke to The Standard said they had noticed positive changes since the barricades went up.

“I wish for their safety; I wish them legality. I just wish they weren’t here,” Wynne said.

Pat Wynne bought her Capp Street home in 1990 and sympathizes with the sex workers, but their presence in the street makes her feel uncomfortable.

Anasticio Muñoz, a 30-year resident of Capp Street, said, “It used to be cars going back and forth, going fast, ignoring the signs. It’s nicer now.”

“We certainly didn’t think [barricades] would inspire them to retire or go away,” Lerma said.

Ronen’s aide, Santiago Lerma, said that since the barricades were installed, sex workers have gone to South Van Ness Avenue and along 18th Street, but said there are far fewer than before.

The effectiveness of the barricades has been brought into question, as they are quite easily moved around.

Ronen said she has had positive feedback from residents about the barriers, including "dozens of emails" from Capp Street residents telling her the barricades have given them the first good nights of sleep they have had in months.

Heavy water-filled barricades have been ordered, and it will be roughly a week before they go into place, Ronen said. In the meantime it’s going to be a battle of replacing or repairing barricades that are moved or vandalized.