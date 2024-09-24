Closing out its summer series of free shows in and around downtown San Francisco, producer Another Planet Entertainment has announced the performers for its third installment: Don Louis and Sophia Scott.

The country artists will perform back-to-back Oct. 6 in Union Square. The afternoon event is called “Empire’s Bay & Boots,” a reference to both artists’ record label and their genre’s staple footwear.

This will cap off a season of free shows that included a performance by alt-rockers Portugal. TheMan and a rave on the Embarcadero programmed by Dirtybird, the local label purchased by Empire in 2023. However, unlike those outdoor shows, the new date conflicts with an established San Francisco music festival: Hardly Strictly Bluegrass.