Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Arts & Entertainment

Off-the-wall covers, animal prints and Shaboozey: What we’ve seen at Outside Lands so far

A large crowd at an outdoor concert passionately cheers, with many people raising their hands and some taking photos. Excitement and energy fill the scene.
The crowd for Young the Giant on the first day of Outside Lands. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
By Astrid Kane

San Francisco’s marquee arts-and-music festival, Outside Lands, is celebrating its sweet 16th with a lineup that includes Post Malone and the Killers alongside newer acts such as Chappell Roan.

The festival, which kicked off Friday, is drawing tens of thousands of fans to Golden Gate Park this weekend.

Valencia Grace, a TikTok star with almost 3 million followers, said no one warned her that San Francisco was “fucking freezing.” Vandelux knew what to do because, as the maximally chill DJ and keyboardist noted, he only lives eight blocks away from Golden Gate Park. 

A person in a bandana sings passionately into a microphone while a crowd of fans, some recording with their phones, look on excitedly. One fan is wearing a green hat.
A person in a bandana sings passionately into a microphone while a crowd of fans, some recording with their phones, look on excitedly. One fan is wearing a green hat.
Jody Fontaine, one half of rap-electronic duo AG Club, takes a moment to interact with the crowd off stage during the group’s afternoon set on Saturday. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A person wearing a rainbow hat, SpongeBob sweatshirt, ripped jeans, and sunglasses holds a microphone and performs energetically on stage.
Baby Boy, the other half of rap-electronic duo AG Club, performs during the group’s afternoon set at the Land’s End Stage. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A performer in a white outfit energetically sings on stage. The crowd in the foreground has raised hands, clapping and cheering. Smoke and lighting effects enhance the scene.
A performer in a white outfit energetically sings on stage. The crowd in the foreground has raised hands, clapping and cheering. Smoke and lighting effects enhance the scene.
K. Flay jumps around on stage during her set on the second day of Outside Lands. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A joyful woman stands on grass, kicking up a leg playfully. She wears orange sunglasses, a vibrant furry coat, red pants, and white sneakers, with trees in the background.
Maegan Tell dons a vibrant orange-and-purple faux fur coat to weather the Fogust chill. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Led by the ever-increasing prominence of remixes, Outside Lands is notable for acts covering other people’s songs. (Only a few years ago, this wasn’t so much rare as practically unheard-of.) 

Vandelux played his version of Drama’s “I Do,” while Friday night headliner the Killers threw Erasure’s “A Little Respect” into the mix halfway through their 90-minute set.

Perhaps the most out-of-left-field was The Last Dinner Party playing “This Town Ain’t Big Enough for the Both of Us,” a comically operatic track by the prolific and L.A. band Sparks.

A smiling woman takes a selfie with a large brown rabbit wearing a pink hat, sitting in a black toy Mercedes-Benz car, decorated with various stickers.
A smiling woman takes a selfie with a large brown rabbit wearing a pink hat, sitting in a black toy Mercedes-Benz car, decorated with various stickers.
Kelci Bengier takes a selfie with Alex the Great, a giant bunny. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A colorful couple poses at an outdoor event. The woman wears a pastel goth-style outfit with turquoise and pink accents, while the man sports matching pastel attire.
A colorful couple poses at an outdoor event. The woman wears a pastel goth-style outfit with turquoise and pink accents, while the man sports matching pastel attire.
Devon, left, and Sterling Edwards wear coordinating pastel outfits. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
Two people enjoy a large Jenga game on a tree stump. One is pushing a block, while the other laughs. The scene is outdoors, near green fencing and booths.
Two people enjoy a large Jenga game on a tree stump. One is pushing a block, while the other laughs. The scene is outdoors, near green fencing and booths.
A pair of festival attendees play giant Jenga in Grass Lands, the festival’s area dedicated to cannabis. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A dog wearing a golden hat, sunglasses, and heavy chains poses in front of an &quot;Outside Lands&quot; sign with a large statue behind it.
A dog wearing a golden hat, sunglasses, and heavy chains poses in front of an &quot;Outside Lands&quot; sign with a large statue behind it.
Brixton, a therapy dog, stunned festivalgoers with some serious bling. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A person in a blue jacket and brown pants does a handstand on an outdoor dance floor while a group of people nearby dance and watch.
A person in a blue jacket and brown pants does a handstand on an outdoor dance floor while a group of people nearby dance and watch.
Alex Swain does an impression of the Australian breakdancing team’s performance at the Bacardi Stage. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Coachella it’s not, but even a near-total absence of sun hasn’t deterred people from looking their absolute best.

Sensible types may stick to bold flannel prints, but monochrome jumpsuits and overalls, pants made of patches, and those plastic flowers and sprouts that clip on to the brim of a cap could be seen across the Polo Field.

But if there’s one fashion trend that has picked up some serious steam, it’s the animal kingdom. Zebra-print jumpsuits, cheetah-print tank tops, and fuzzy jackets that could have come from an extinct hybrid mammal are positively everywhere.

For now, the question is “Will Kamala Harris cap off brat summer and show up on Sunday for Chappell Roan?” If she ditches Outside Lands for Herbie Hancock and the SFJAZZ Collective at Stern Grove instead, there will be much Gen Z gnashing of teeth.

Below are some more highlights from the first couple days of the event, which continues through Sunday and will be live-streamed here for free.

A joyful person with colorful braided hair and a vibrant rainbow outfit poses excitedly with hands on their hat, surrounded by an outdoor event setting.
A joyful person with colorful braided hair and a vibrant rainbow outfit poses excitedly with hands on their hat, surrounded by an outdoor event setting.
Monet Ha-Sidi could hardly contain her excitement on the second day of the festival. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A man wearing sunglasses, a brown sweater, and a backpack waves blue and white fabric under a colorful canopy with a disco ball, with people in the background.
Donovan Wakeman dances to the sounds of Adam Kraft. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A person with wavy hair is wearing bright green sunglasses, smiley face earrings, and has a small diamond tattoo near their eye and a nose ring.
Cam Jimenez stops to survey the scene on Day 1 of the festival. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A group of excited people is cheering at a concert, with a woman in the center passionately yelling. One holds a bright yellow sign reading &quot;4 YEAR&quot; along a barricade.
Fans of Renee Rapp react to her performance. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A man passionately sings into a microphone on stage, wearing a colorful patterned jacket, with dramatic stage lighting and smoke behind him.
Young the Giant takes the stage. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
The image shows a group of people sitting on the ground, engaged in various activities. Two women are looking up and smiling towards the camera, while others are using their phones.
The image shows a group of people sitting on the ground, engaged in various activities. Two women are looking up and smiling towards the camera, while others are using their phones.
Noa Kirson, top, and Abby Berg wait at the barricade of the Land’s End Stage, where Sabrina Carpenter is was to perform later on Saturday. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A person wearing a cap, long-sleeved shirt, and jeans performs on stage holding a microphone, with a larger screen in the background displaying their image.
Renee Rapp performs on the first day of Outside Lands. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A large outdoor concert stage features a close-up of a female singer with a cap on a big screen, while a crowd of people watches. Trees are visible in the background.
Festival attendees watch pop singer-songwriter Reneé Rapp on the Twin Peaks Stage Friday. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A woman holding a toddler wearing pink headphones at an outdoor concert, with a stage in the background surrounded by trees and other attendees.
Bethany Churchill holds her daughter, Simone, as she watches singer-songwriter Shaboozey. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A performer with long hair and sunglasses sings into a microphone on stage, wearing a white top, dark sweater, and beige pants with a wide belt, under bright stage lights.
The Last Dinner Party entertained fans on opening day Friday. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Four people in scout uniforms, two standing and two kneeling, pose on a grassy field at what appears to be an outdoor event with tents and a stage in the background.
Four people in scout uniforms, two standing and two kneeling, pose on a grassy field at what appears to be an outdoor event with tents and a stage in the background.
A group of friends in matching park ranger costumes. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A smiling person in colorful attire performs with blue and white ribbons on stage. Behind, a DJ plays music under vibrant decorations and a screen with the name &quot;Adam Kraft.&quot;
Sierra Madsen dances to Adam Kraft on the first day of Outside Lands. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A woman in a black dress and sunglasses dances at an outdoor event, surrounded by others who are sitting and standing on a grassy field.
Annika Artle dances to the music of The Last Dinner Party. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
The image shows a grassy field with groups of people and several police officers. Some are walking, others are standing and chatting. The scene is casual and relaxed.
The image shows a grassy field with groups of people and several police officers. Some are walking, others are standing and chatting. The scene is casual and relaxed.
San Francisco police patrol the festival grounds. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A person with a rainbow beanie, sunglasses, and a Spongebob sweater is jumping on a wooden table against a pink background. They are also wearing a black jacket and ripped jeans.
Baby Boy, of rap-electronic duo AG Club, catches some air. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A person wears a pink jacket, black graphic tee, striped pants, a colorful scarf, and an earring shaped like a small ghost. They are smiling, partially obscured from view.
A person wears a pink jacket, black graphic tee, striped pants, a colorful scarf, and an earring shaped like a small ghost. They are smiling, partially obscured from view.
Christopher Pietak shows off their brightly colored festival outfit. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A man with long hair and glasses sings passionately into a microphone. He is dressed in a patterned denim jacket and wears a bolo tie.
Singer-songwriter Shaboozey performs at the Sutro Stage on Day 1. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
Three people are dressed in colorful, bold outfits, standing happily together outdoors. Trees and a large stage with screens in the background imply a festival setting.
Three people are dressed in colorful, bold outfits, standing happily together outdoors. Trees and a large stage with screens in the background imply a festival setting.
Sleiman Alahmadieh, left, Trixie Aballa and Dany Benitez wore coordinating outfits on the first day of the festival. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A person wearing glasses and a purple jacket plays an acoustic guitar and sings into a microphone on stage. There's a large logo in the background.
Indie pop band Real Estate performed an afternoon set on Friday. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
Two women sit on a blanket at an outdoor event, smiling at the camera, surrounded by a crowd of people. Both seem relaxed and happy, enjoying the atmosphere.
Two women sit on a blanket at an outdoor event, smiling at the camera, surrounded by a crowd of people. Both seem relaxed and happy, enjoying the atmosphere.
Shell Watson, left, and Joy Watson, picnic in front of the Sutro Stage. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
People gather at an outdoor festival stage with a large pink lips decoration above and the word &quot;DOLORES&quot; displayed, while performers entertain the crowd.
People gather at an outdoor festival stage with a large pink lips decoration above and the word &quot;DOLORES&quot; displayed, while performers entertain the crowd.
Festival attendees walk past the Dolores stage during Japanese House’s set. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A person with red hair, wearing a red outfit, stands at a keyboard on stage, looking up with a serious expression. A microphone is positioned near their face.
The Last Dinner Party entertained audiences as part of the festival's Day 1 lineup. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A woman in a vibrant blue, furry jacket dances energetically at an outdoor music festival. The background shows a large crowd and a lit stage with colorful screens.
A woman in a vibrant blue, furry jacket dances energetically at an outdoor music festival. The background shows a large crowd and a lit stage with colorful screens.
Danna Clements dances her way through the crowd. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Another Planet EntertainmentArts & EntertainmentLifeOutside Lands