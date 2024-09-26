The free musical performances, night markets, designated outdoor drinking zones, and various activations that took place in and around downtown San Francisco this summer all had one thing in common: They were north of Market Street. Now it’s South of Market’s turn for a piece of this nightlife renaissance.
In October, Monarch Management Group, owner of two SoMa venues, underground club Monarch and tapas bar the Pawn Shop, will open 200 Channels, a theater and speakeasy located on what CEO Tadd Cortell calls “one of the gnarlier streets in San Francisco”: Sixth and Mission. It’s the biggest thing to happen in the neighborhood since the Stud reopened in April.
200 Channels is part of a sprawling entertainment hub that takes the place of a porn shop that closed after a fire in 2018. Although Monarch and the Pawn Shop have thrived for years next door, Cortell is well aware of the gamble of opening on a corner that’s cheek by jowl with SROs and people battling substance abuse. “Basically, every project we’ve done in that location has been considered ‘high-risk,’” he said. “But it’s our first true performance space. It checks the box we don’t already have.”
It may be high-risk, but 200 Channels is also high-concept. While elements like elaborately painted woodwork and cabaret lighting are easy enough to visualize, the interior veers into the avant-garde. According to creative director Mss Vee, the entire place is one big stage, with a bar beneath the main performance area. “When you walk in, the guests will be seated,” she said. “Performers will be moving around the venue. There is a dance floor. And we have six aerial points. We have platforms.”
Though that may sound like a lot, 200 Channels’ ethos is actually reminiscent of another long-gone downtown venue, Supperclub. That home for bondage, Burners, and burlesque was one of the city’s liveliest and naughtiest spots during its 10-year run near Union Square, where patrons ate while propped up on mattresses and pillows.
Michael Anthony, the driving force behind Supperclub, which closed in 2015, is the operating partner for 200 Channels. He describes the new venue as “Supperclub without the supper.” Instead of food service, the focus is on cocktails and the show.
For at least a week after the Oct. 17 opening, the show will be a sort of meta-theatrical experience called “Remote Control” that looks at our relationships with technology — especially smartphones.
As Halloween and the holiday season approach, 200 Channels will transition to seasonally themed shows with puckish titles like “Nightmare on Sixth Street” and “A Miracle on Sixth Street.” The goal, according to Vee, is to push the boundaries of good taste: “If we don’t have one person walk out, we’re not doing our jobs correctly,” she said. “You will be stimulated in every way.”
