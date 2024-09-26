Skip to main content
A nightlife renaissance on a gnarly corner

A new venue and performance space on gritty Sixth and Mission streets rides a wave of positive momentum Downtown.

A person in a large red hat, red jacket, and red shoes lounges on a blue upholstered bench. They wear a patterned shirt and black pants, with a cocktail nearby.
200 Channels creative director Mss Vee says the forthcoming venue is a spiritual heir of SF’s long-gone Supperclub. | Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard
The free musical performances, night markets, designated outdoor drinking zones, and various activations that took place in and around downtown San Francisco this summer all had one thing in common: They were north of Market Street. Now it’s South of Market’s turn for a piece of this nightlife renaissance.

In October, Monarch Management Group, owner of two SoMa venues, underground club Monarch and tapas bar the Pawn Shop, will open 200 Channels, a theater and speakeasy located on what CEO Tadd Cortell calls “one of the gnarlier streets in San Francisco”: Sixth and Mission. It’s the biggest thing to happen in the neighborhood since the Stud reopened in April.

The image shows a plush, blue velvet booth seating area with wooden tables and yellow lamps, under pink ambient lighting, and intricate wall decor above.
200 Channels' interior is full of intricate woodwork and bold colors. | Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard
A dark red drink in a clear glass is garnished with orange and lime slices, set against a vibrant, mosaic-patterned background with shades of green and blue.
A craft cocktail program will befit the bar's avant-garde vibes. | Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard

200 Channels is part of a sprawling entertainment hub that takes the place of a porn shop that closed after a fire in 2018. Although Monarch and the Pawn Shop have thrived for years next door, Cortell is well aware of the gamble of opening on a corner that’s cheek by jowl with SROs and people battling substance abuse. “Basically, every project we’ve done in that location has been considered ‘high-risk,’” he said. “But it’s our first true performance space. It checks the box we don’t already have.”

It may be high-risk, but 200 Channels is also high-concept. While elements like elaborately painted woodwork and cabaret lighting are easy enough to visualize, the interior veers into the avant-garde. According to creative director Mss Vee, the entire place is one big stage, with a bar beneath the main performance area. “When you walk in, the guests will be seated,” she said. “Performers will be moving around the venue. There is a dance floor. And we have six aerial points. We have platforms.”

A person in a red outfit and large red hat stands against a backdrop with &quot;200 Channels&quot; displayed on a screen, leaning on a modern railing.
Mss Vee says the entire venue is essentially a stage; there are also platforms and other aerials throughout the house. | Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard

Though that may sound like a lot, 200 Channels’ ethos is actually reminiscent of another long-gone downtown venue, Supperclub. That home for bondage, Burners, and burlesque was one of the city’s liveliest and naughtiest spots during its 10-year run near Union Square, where patrons ate while propped up on mattresses and pillows

Michael Anthony, the driving force behind Supperclub, which closed in 2015, is the operating partner for 200 Channels. He describes the new venue as “Supperclub without the supper.” Instead of food service, the focus is on cocktails and the show. 

A silhouetted person wearing a hat stands in front of a large, hypnotic, spiral-patterned, colorful screen, creating an artistic and dramatic visual.
The first show at 200 Channels will be "Remote Control," a 70-minute mashup of pop-culture references over the decades. | Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard

For at least a week after the Oct. 17 opening, the show will be a sort of meta-theatrical experience called “Remote Control” that looks at our relationships with technology — especially smartphones. 

As Halloween and the holiday season approach, 200 Channels will transition to seasonally themed shows with puckish titles like “Nightmare on Sixth Street” and “A Miracle on Sixth Street.” The goal, according to Vee, is to push the boundaries of good taste: “If we don’t have one person walk out, we’re not doing our jobs correctly,” she said. “You will be stimulated in every way.” 


The image features an ornate, modern chandelier with white, leaf-like decorations against a blue, hexagonal-patterned ceiling with gold accents.
Monarch Management Group went big on details like this chandelier. | Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard
Website
200 Channels
Address
111 Sixth St., South of Market
Opening hours
Oct. 17

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

