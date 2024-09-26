200 Channels is part of a sprawling entertainment hub that takes the place of a porn shop that closed after a fire in 2018. Although Monarch and the Pawn Shop have thrived for years next door, Cortell is well aware of the gamble of opening on a corner that’s cheek by jowl with SROs and people battling substance abuse. “Basically, every project we’ve done in that location has been considered ‘high-risk,’” he said. “But it’s our first true performance space. It checks the box we don’t already have.”

It may be high-risk, but 200 Channels is also high-concept. While elements like elaborately painted woodwork and cabaret lighting are easy enough to visualize, the interior veers into the avant-garde. According to creative director Mss Vee, the entire place is one big stage, with a bar beneath the main performance area. “When you walk in, the guests will be seated,” she said. “Performers will be moving around the venue. There is a dance floor. And we have six aerial points. We have platforms.”