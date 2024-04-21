Gina LaDivina performed Barbra Streisand’s “Don’t Rain on My Parade” to cap off the 1960s “cowboy era,” while Fauxnique, perhaps the city's original "faux-queen," vamped to Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over” to wrap up the new wave 1980s. Later in the evening, Rahni Nothingmore, Glamamore and Honey Mahogany—a trans woman and member of the Stud collective who recently stepped down as chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party—would take the stage as well. Donna Personna, a trans activist and former member of the pioneering 1960s troupe The Cockettes, was also present.