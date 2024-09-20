When my editor told me I needed to find not just a pair of lederhosen but an entire Oktoberfest outfit one day before San Francisco’s biggest German bash, I felt as if I was in a true kuddelmuddel — the untranslatable word for a chaotic situation.

After several sackgassen (dead ends), I was referred to Held Over, a Haight Street vintage shop that specializes in authentic lederhosen, dirndls, felt hats, and other Bavarian wear. Held Over is always popular in the fall for trachten — the traditional Oktoberfest uniform — but staffers said this year has seen unprecedented sales since the bombshell announcement that Front Street would host its first-ever legal outdoor Oktoberfest.

Just as I, a native Philadelphian, am dubious of West Coast cheesesteaks, I was also a little skeptical of the San Francisco version of Oktoberfest. (It just so happens that I am also a former resident of the Bavarian village of Königstein.) So I was wary when I heard that the city was going to throw an Oktoberfest day-ger (the untranslatable English word for a day rager).