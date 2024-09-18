The 20 best things to do this week in SF

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the new event newsletter of the same name, founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities that are worthy of their time. The Standard will feature all of those events, plus a few bonus ones, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
With 1 million monthly Spotify listeners, these blunt shredders will pack the aisles of the Upper Haight’s famed Amoeba Music store.
- Website
- Amoeba Music
- Date and time
- Thursday, Sept. 19, 5 p.m.
- Address
- 1855 Haight St.
Dress loud and explore experimental fashion at this Mission party.
- Website
- Hah Couture
- Date and time
- Thursday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m.
- Address
- Mission, RSVP for location
Classical, jazz, and choir groups, plus amateur ivory-ticklers, fill SF’s most pastoral place with music.
- Date and time
- Friday, Sept. 20, at 12, 1, and 4 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 21-22, at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Address
- 1199 9th Ave.
The 10-year reunion show for SF’s fast-paced gonzo theater troupe.
- Website
- CounterPulse
- Date and time
- Friday-Saturday, Sept. 20-21, 9 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m.
Live music, traditional games, and endless beer flow in SF’s first open-container “entertainment zone.”
- Website
- Oktoberfest
- Date and time
- Friday, Sept. 20, 2-10 p.m.
- Address
- 240 Front St.
Neon glass-bending demos, interactive mixology, and art exhibits in the Dogpatch.
- Website
- Museum of Craft and Design
- Date and time
- Friday, Sept. 20, 5 p.m.
- Address
- 2569 3rd St.
Traditional music and dance performances, plus way more than gyros, at Annunciation Cathedral in the Mission.
- Website
- Greek Food Festival
- Date and time
- Friday-Sunday, Sept. 20-22, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Address
- 245 Valencia St.
The “Feel It Still” rockers play in front of City Hall in the sequel to June’s Fred Again/Skrillex takeover.
- Website
- Another Planet Entertainment
- Date and time
- Friday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m.
- Address
- Civic Center
Market Street lights up with a festival of exhibits at bars, restaurants, hotels, and theaters.
- Website
- More Than 2 Blocks of Art
- Date and time
- Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 21-22, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Some 75 artists open their studios to visitors.
- Website
- ArtSpan
- Date and time
- Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 21-22, 11 a.m.
Expect saxophone riffs, bouncy synths, and half-billion-play hits like “Shooting Stars” from artists whose tickets usually cost at least $50.
- Website
- Free concert tickets
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 21, 2 p.m.
- Address
- Union Square
Dress funky and dance through SoMa at the 25th annual celebration of SF’s strangeness, with 9 DJ stages.
- Website
- How Weird Street Faire
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 21, 12 to 8 p.m.
- Address
- Howard St.
Choirs, orchestras, dancers, and food from the Continent take over Golden Gate Park for a cultural festival.
- Website
- Europe in the Park
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 21, 2 to 6 p.m.
- Address
- Peacock Meadow
Clement Street will swell with food vendors, local merchants, and musical performances in the neighborhood’s last night market of the year.
- Website
- Heart of the Richmond
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 21, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Debauchery and mysticism meet at a music, belly dance, and theater extravaganza.
- Website
- House of Tarot
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m.
- Address
- 88 5th St.
Get a second dose of live sax dance music at this tiny underground music hall in Duboce.
- Website
- Cafe Du Nord
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 p.m.
- Address
- 2174 Market St.
Hack the planet! DJs pack a secret location to exalt the 1995 cyberpunk masterpiece.
- Website
- "Hackers" rave
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 p.m.
- Address
- Text 415-910-6834
A family-friendly street festival with food, music, art, and vintage cars at the foot of Mount Sutro.
- Website
- Cole Valley Fair block party
- Date and time
- Sunday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address
- Cole St.
Giant puppets perform acrobatics, with eight performing groups, including former U.S. lion dance champions.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Sept. 22, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address
- Portsmouth Square
The senior editor of Mission Local breaks down the impact of campaign finance on policy in a talk at the gorgeous 1920s HQ of the Wayback Machine.
- Website
- The Internet Archive
- Date and time
- Monday, Sept. 23, 6 p.m.
- Address
- 300 Funston Ave.