Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Arts & Entertainment

The 20 best things to do this week in SF

Three dancers on a dimly lit stage wear long, flowing skirts and veils. Spotlights shine from above, illuminating their vibrant costumes and theatrical poses.
Dancers perform at House of Tarot, presented by Beats Antique + Zoe Jakes. | Source: Courtesy The Mint
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the new event newsletter of the same name, founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities that are worthy of their time. The Standard will feature all of those events, plus a few bonus ones, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

Destroy Boys free concert

With 1 million monthly Spotify listeners, these blunt shredders will pack the aisles of the Upper Haight’s famed Amoeba Music store.

Website
Amoeba Music
Date and time
Thursday, Sept. 19, 5 p.m.
Address
1855 Haight St.

Indie fashion party with Hah Couture

Dress loud and explore experimental fashion at this Mission party.

A diverse group of people pose in brightly painted, eclectic clothing. The setting appears artistic with wall illustrations and a colorful, messy floor.
Some of the 'fits from a recent Hah Couture Dress Up Party. | Source: Courtesy Michael Hruska
Website
Hah Couture
Date and time
Thursday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m.
Address
Mission, RSVP for location

Flower Piano concert, with 12 pianos you can play 

Classical, jazz, and choir groups, plus amateur ivory-ticklers, fill SF’s most pastoral place with music.

A man performs on a grand piano under the shade of trees in a park as a diverse crowd sits on the grass, enjoying the outdoor concert on a sunny day.
The 2023 Flower Piano event in Golden Gate Park. | Source: Courtesy Travis Lange
Website
San Francisco Botanical Garden
Date and time
Friday, Sept. 20, at 12, 1, and 4 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 21-22, at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Address
1199 9th Ave.

Neo-Futurists perform 30 plays in 60 minutes

The 10-year reunion show for SF’s fast-paced gonzo theater troupe.

Website
CounterPulse
Date and time
Friday-Saturday, Sept. 20-21, 9 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m.
Address
Ohlone Territory, 80 Turk St.

Oktoberfest block party

Live music, traditional games, and endless beer flow in SF’s first open-container “entertainment zone.”

Website
Oktoberfest
Date and time
Friday, Sept. 20, 2-10 p.m.
Address
240 Front St.

Museum of Craft and Design’s Neon Summer Party

Neon glass-bending demos, interactive mixology, and art exhibits in the Dogpatch.

A woman demonstrates glass-blowing, holding rods over a flame, while a group of onlookers closely watches her. The background features a neon sign saying &quot;you are here&quot;.
A glass-bending demonstration at the San Francisco Museum of Craft and Design. | Source: Courtesy MCD
Website
Museum of Craft and Design
Date and time
Friday, Sept. 20, 5 p.m.
Address
2569 3rd St.

Greek Food Festival

Traditional music and dance performances, plus way more than gyros, at Annunciation Cathedral in the Mission.

Website
Greek Food Festival
Date and time
Friday-Sunday, Sept. 20-22, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Address
245 Valencia St.

Portugal. The Man free concert

The “Feel It Still” rockers play in front of City Hall in the sequel to June’s Fred Again/Skrillex takeover.

Website
Another Planet Entertainment
Date and time
Friday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m.
Address
Civic Center

More Than 2 Blocks of Art

Market Street lights up with a festival of exhibits at bars, restaurants, hotels, and theaters.

Website
More Than 2 Blocks of Art
Date and time
Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 21-22, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address
Market St. from Fifth to Ninth

ArtSpan Open Studios

Some 75 artists open their studios to visitors.

Website
ArtSpan
Date and time
Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 21-22, 11 a.m.
Address
See website for locations across SF

Goldfish and Bag Raiders headline free concert in Union Square

Expect saxophone riffs, bouncy synths, and half-billion-play hits like “Shooting Stars” from artists whose tickets usually cost at least $50.

Website
Free concert tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 21, 2 p.m.
Address
Union Square

How Weird Street Faire

Dress funky and dance through SoMa at the 25th annual celebration of SF’s strangeness, with 9 DJ stages.

Website
How Weird Street Faire
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 21, 12 to 8 p.m.
Address
Howard St.

Europe in the Park

Choirs, orchestras, dancers, and food from the Continent take over Golden Gate Park for a cultural festival.

Website
Europe in the Park
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 21, 2 to 6 p.m.
Address
Peacock Meadow

Heart of the Richmond night market

Clement Street will swell with food vendors, local merchants, and musical performances in the neighborhood’s last night market of the year.

Website
Heart of the Richmond
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 21, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Address
Clement St., 22nd to 25th Sts.

House of Tarot immersive party with Beats Antique

Debauchery and mysticism meet at a music, belly dance, and theater extravaganza.

Website
House of Tarot
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m.
Address
88 5th St.

Goldfish afterparty at the intimate Cafe Du Nord

Get a second dose of live sax dance music at this tiny underground music hall in Duboce.

Website
Cafe Du Nord
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 p.m.
Address
2174 Market St.

Hackers’ movie-themed rave

Hack the planet! DJs pack a secret location to exalt the 1995 cyberpunk masterpiece. 

Website
"Hackers" rave
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 p.m.
Address
Text 415-910-6834

Cole Valley Fair block party

A family-friendly street festival with food, music, art, and vintage cars at the foot of Mount Sutro.

Website
Cole Valley Fair block party
Date and time
Sunday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address
Cole St.

Chinatown Lion Dance Festival

Giant puppets perform acrobatics, with eight performing groups, including former U.S. lion dance champions.

The image shows a vibrant street parade with performers in colorful lion costumes, lead by a bright yellow lion, accompanied by participants waving red and yellow flags.
Members of the Toishan Benevolent Association lion dance team participate in the Oakland Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade. | Source: Philip Pacheco for The Standard
Website
Chinatown Lion Dance Festival
Date and time
Sunday, Sept. 22, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address
Portsmouth Square

Money in SF Politics

The senior editor of Mission Local breaks down the impact of campaign finance on policy in a talk at the gorgeous 1920s HQ of the Wayback Machine.

Website
The Internet Archive
Date and time
Monday, Sept. 23, 6 p.m.
Address
300 Funston Ave.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

ArtArts & EntertainmenteventsFashionLifeMusic