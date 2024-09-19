Thanks to the help of a few friends in City Hall, Schroeder’s annual Oktoberfest block party promises to be bigger than ever. The German beer hall will join forces with Harrington’s Bar & Grill and Royal Exchange to host Oktoberfest on Front, a free party featuring food, live music, games, a costume contest, and lots of beer. Attendees will even be able to live out their Bourbon Street dreams of drinking in the street. Musical performances will include polka band AlpineSound, Bavarian band Ladyhosen (3 to 7 p.m.), and dance band Pop Rocks to close out the night (7 to 10 p.m.)