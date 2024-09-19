Oktoberfest may have started as a two-week wedding celebration for the crown prince of Bavaria — but these days it’s just a good excuse to bust out your lederhosen and drink beer. This year, San Franciscans have ample options to mark the occasion, whether with a snappy bratwurst or a crisp ale — all starting Friday.
Oktoberfest on Front
Thanks to the help of a few friends in City Hall, Schroeder’s annual Oktoberfest block party promises to be bigger than ever. The German beer hall will join forces with Harrington’s Bar & Grill and Royal Exchange to host Oktoberfest on Front, a free party featuring food, live music, games, a costume contest, and lots of beer. Attendees will even be able to live out their Bourbon Street dreams of drinking in the street. Musical performances will include polka band AlpineSound, Bavarian band Ladyhosen (3 to 7 p.m.), and dance band Pop Rocks to close out the night (7 to 10 p.m.)
- Website
- Oktoberfest on Front
- Date and time
- Friday, Sept. 20, 2 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- 240 Front St.
Parktoberfest at Park Chalet
Don your dirndls for Park Chalet’s Oktoberfest in the Park — also known as “Parktoberfest.” The restaurant and brewery on the oceanfront side of Golden Gate Park will celebrate on Friday with food, drinks, music, and a stein-holding contest. The 21+ event costs $41.32 to attend and tickets include an Oktoberfest stein filled with a liter of any of the brewed-on-site ales. AlpineSound will play polka tunes and the restaurant will serve a special selection of Bavarian dishes on top of its regular menu.
- Website
- Parktoberfest at Park Chalet
- Date and time
- Friday, Sept. 20, 6 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- 1000 Great Highway
Woodsfest 2024: Island Oktoberfest Party
Hop on the ferry and head to Treasure Island for Woodsfest 2024, an Oktoberfest party hosted by Woods Beer & Wine Co. The brewery’s outpost on the island, known as Woods Island Club, will celebrate on Saturday with food, music, and yet-to-be-announced beer releases. Joe Smiell’s German Brass Band will entertain with traditional Oktoberfest music starting at 12:30 p.m. and attendees can compete in a stein-holding contest at 3:30 p.m. Food at the all-ages event will include grilled sausages, sauerkraut, and soft pretzels.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 21, noon to 5 p.m.
Suppenkuche + Biergarten
Hayes Valley’s favorite (and most complained about) beer garden, Biergarten, will join forces with nearby German restaurant Suppenküche for an Oktoberfest celebration that runs all weekend long. On Saturday, head to Suppenküche at 1 p.m. for live accordion music; a traditional German stichfass, or gravity keg; and food specials. The party continues at Biergarten at 3 p.m. with a German dance party featuring DJ Phraze Vader. Sunday’s festivities at Biergarten start at 2 p.m. with music from Blowmusik, a self-described “oompah band.”
- Website
- biergartensf.com
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22
- Address
- 424 Octavia St.
Radhaus
Fort Mason beer hall Radhaus will keep the Oktoberfest vibes going from Sept. 22 through Oct. 6 with a special menu of Bavarian food. In addition to options such as a pretzel with mustard and Bavarian cheese or a chicken schnitzel sandwich, the restaurant is serving brotzeitteller — basically a German charcuterie board starring a jumbo pretzel the size of your head. Radhaus’s version also includes capicola, prosciutto, and soppressata, house pickles, gruyère, beer cheese, mustard, horseradish, and whipped butter.
- Website
- radhaussf.com
- Address
- 2 Marina Blvd., Building A