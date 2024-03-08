“Being there the first time, it made me want to come back and participate again,” he said.

David Le, a Chinatown native whose parents came to the area in the 1960s, said he was enjoying the event but worried about the influx of people in the neighborhood after a Waymo was set on fire after Lunar New Year celebrations less than a month ago.

“A lot of the people that are setting off large fireworks or engaging in illegal activity aren’t from Chinatown so it makes me worried having something like this so soon,” Le said. “I just hope that events like this won’t keep the many people who live on top of the businesses here on Grant from coming and joining in with the night market.”