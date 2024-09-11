Outgoers is a weekly column presented in partnership with the new event newsletter of the same name, founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of events and activities that are worthy of their time. The Standard will feature all of those events, plus a few bonus activities every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
See bands, orchestras, and virtuosos perform, and explore 12 hidden pianos you can play yourself across Golden Gate Park’s foliage oasis.
Gallery of 3 photos
the slideshow
- Website
- Flower Piano
- Date and time
- Thursday, Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m., then Friday-Sunday, Sept. 13-15, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Address
- 1199 9th Ave.
Check out mind-bending audiovisual shows, immersive art exhibits, and pioneering talks at the Mission’s outpost for futuristic culture.
- Website
- Gray Area
- Date and time
- Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 12-15
- Address
- 2665 Mission St.
Local poets and live musicians will be bathed in the blue glow of the pool at the ’80s rock ’n’ roll Phoenix Hotel.
- Website
- Poolside Poets
- Date and time
- Thursday, Sept. 12, 6:30pm
- Address
- 601 Eddy St.
With renovations complete, Transamerica Plaza hosts a private, sold-out concert (though you might be able to listen in) with electronic world music legends Thievery Corporation and modern classical from Kronos Quartet at 7pm. There’s also a free public light show on the Pyramid at 8:30.
- Website
- Transamerica Pyramid
- Date and time
- Thursday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m. (sold out)
- Address
- 600 Montgomery St.
The face-melting marching band plays brass versions of tunes from around the world at the ever-inclusive El Rio.
- Website
- Mission Delirium
- Date and time
- Thursday, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m.
- Address
- 3158 Mission St.
Downtown’s Clay and Battery streets turn into a raucous all-ages dance party mixing traditional instruments and DJs amid street food vendors.
- Website
- Bhangra & Beats
- Date and time
- Friday, Sept. 13, 5 p.m.
- Address
- Clay and Battery streets
Blocks surrounding Grant Avenue and Washington Street will be packed with local food vendors, traditional live music, DJs, and dance performances.
- Website
- Chinatown Night Market
- Date and time
- Friday, Sept. 13, 5:30 p.m.
More than 100 artists open their private studios and exhibit their work across two giant buildings in the Mission.
- Website
- Art Explosion
- Date and time
- Friday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 14-15, noon
- Address
- 744 Alabama St.
Performers take the stage to share awkward and hilarious real-life stories of first kisses and bad fashion at DNA Lounge.
- Website
- Mortified Live
- Date and time
- Friday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m.
- Address
- 375 11th St.
Enjoy DJs, live traditional music, and mahjong in the gorgeous historic Golden Dragon Club speakeasy.
- Website
- Chinatown Night Market
- Date and time
- Friday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m.
- Address
- RSVP for location.
The SF Opera hosts a mix of classical and modern music at Hibernia Bank, a gilded 1890s building.
- Website
- Mercury Soul
- Date and time
- Friday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m.
- Address
- 1 Jones St.
Top local DJs get weird at the intimate Club Waziema.
- Website
- Flux Aeterna
- Date and time
- Friday, Sept. 13, 9 p.m.
- Address
- 543 Divisadero St.
Enjoy Korean drumming, artists, food, K-pop dancing, and family-friendly games at the Presidio.
- Website
- Korean Harvest Festival
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m.
The British house music hero takes over the Phoenix Hotel all day, performing poolside, followed by a secret after-hours party.
- Website
- Late Checkout
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 14, 1 p.m.
- Address
- 601 Eddy St.
SF Shakespeare’s 42nd season features a tale of revenge on a magic island at the Embarcadero’s Sue Bierman Park.
- Website
- Shakespeare in the Park
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 14, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2 p.m.
- Address
- Washington and Drumm streets
A mysterious renegade with exotic DJs in a secret location.
- Website
- Hazardous Nemesis
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 p.m.
This 45th annual celebration of hippie headquarters features 12 bands, a skate jam, art walk, and vendors.
- Website
- Haigh Ashbury Street Fair
- Date and time
- Sunday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m.
- Address
- Haight and Ashbury streets
Head to Robin Williams Meadow at Golden Gate Park for five hours of stand-up acts, including surprise guests, in this 43rd annual event.
- Website
- Comedy Day
- Date and time
- Sunday, Sept. 15, noon
- Address
- 320 Bowling Green Drive
Grammy winner Haruka Fujii presents an immersive contemporary Japanese music and culture festival at Fort Mason Center.
- Website
- Fort Mason Center
- Date and time
- Sunday, Sept. 14, 4 p.m.
- Address
- 2 Marina Blvd.
Join fellow accelerationists and AI believers for lightning talks and relaxation over tacos.
- Website
- NousCon
- Date and time
- Wednesday, Sept. 18, 5 p.m.
- Address
- Register for location.