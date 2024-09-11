Skip to main content
The 20 greatest things to do in SF this week

Street festivals, park concerts, night markets, art shows, and more.

People stand around a piano in a treehouse.
Flower Piano returns to the Botanical Garden after well-attended performances in 2023. | Source: Courtesy Travis Lange
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column presented in partnership with the new event newsletter of the same name, founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of events and activities that are worthy of their time. The Standard will feature all of those events, plus a few bonus activities every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

Flower Piano: 10 days of live music events at SF Botanical Garden

See bands, orchestras, and virtuosos perform, and explore 12 hidden pianos you can play yourself across Golden Gate Park’s foliage oasis.

Website
Flower Piano
Date and time
Thursday, Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m., then Friday-Sunday, Sept. 13-15, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Address
1199 9th Ave.

Gray Area’s 10th annual technology art festival

Check out mind-bending audiovisual shows, immersive art exhibits, and pioneering talks at the Mission’s outpost for futuristic culture. 

Website
Gray Area
Date and time
Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 12-15
Address
2665 Mission St.

Poolside Poets  

Local poets and live musicians will be bathed in the blue glow of the pool at the ’80s rock ’n’ roll Phoenix Hotel.

Website
Poolside Poets
Date and time
Thursday, Sept. 12, 6:30pm
Address
601 Eddy St.

Transamerica Pyramid opening party with Thievery Corporation and Kronos Quartet

With renovations complete, Transamerica Plaza hosts a private, sold-out concert (though you might be able to listen in) with electronic world music legends Thievery Corporation and modern classical from Kronos Quartet at 7pm. There’s also a free public light show on the Pyramid at 8:30.

Website
Transamerica Pyramid
Date and time
Thursday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m. (sold out)
Address
600 Montgomery St.

Mission Delirium brass band

The face-melting marching band plays brass versions of tunes from around the world at the ever-inclusive El Rio.

Website
Mission Delirium
Date and time
Thursday, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m.
Address
3158 Mission St.

Bhangra & Beats: South Asian street dance festival

Downtown’s Clay and Battery streets turn into a raucous all-ages dance party mixing traditional instruments and DJs amid street food vendors.

Website
Bhangra & Beats
Date and time
Friday, Sept. 13, 5 p.m.
Address
Clay and Battery streets

Chinatown Night Market

Blocks surrounding Grant Avenue and Washington Street will be packed with local food vendors, traditional live music, DJs, and dance performances.

Website
Chinatown Night Market
Date and time
Friday, Sept. 13, 5:30 p.m.
Address
Grant Avenue and Washington Street

Art Explosion open studios

More than 100 artists open their private studios and exhibit their work across two giant buildings in the Mission.

Website
Art Explosion
Date and time
Friday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 14-15, noon
Address
744 Alabama St.

Mortified Live: Comics read their teenage diaries

Performers take the stage to share awkward and hilarious real-life stories of first kisses and bad fashion at DNA Lounge.

Website
Mortified Live
Date and time
Friday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Address
375 11th St.

Chinatown Night Market after-party 

Enjoy DJs, live traditional music, and mahjong in the gorgeous historic Golden Dragon Club speakeasy.

Website
Chinatown Night Market
Date and time
Friday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m.
Address
RSVP for location.

Mercury Soul: 20-piece orchestra, DJs, and projections

The SF Opera hosts a mix of classical and modern music at Hibernia Bank, a gilded 1890s building.

Website
Mercury Soul
Date and time
Friday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m.
Address
1 Jones St.

Flux Aeterna dance party

Top local DJs get weird at the intimate Club Waziema.

Website
Flux Aeterna
Date and time
Friday, Sept. 13, 9 p.m.
Address
543 Divisadero St.

Korean Harvest Festival

Enjoy Korean drumming, artists, food, K-pop dancing, and family-friendly games at the Presidio.

Two women in traditional Korean clothing dance.
Two dancers at the 4th Annual Chuseok Festival. | Source: Courtesy Rachel Styer
Website
Korean Harvest Festival
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m.
Address
Presidio, Main Parade Lawn, Montgomery St.

Chris Lorenzo – ‘Late Checkout’

The British house music hero takes over the Phoenix Hotel all day, performing poolside, followed by a secret after-hours party.

Website
Late Checkout
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 14, 1 p.m.
Address
601 Eddy St.

Shakespeare in the Park: ‘The Tempest’ at the Ferry Building 

SF Shakespeare’s 42nd season features a tale of revenge on a magic island at the Embarcadero’s Sue Bierman Park.

Website
Shakespeare in the Park
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 14, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2 p.m.
Address
Washington and Drumm streets

Hazardous Nemesis dnb and garage rave

A mysterious renegade with exotic DJs in a secret location.

Website
Hazardous Nemesis
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 p.m.

Haight Ashbury Street Fair

This 45th annual celebration of hippie headquarters features 12 bands, a skate jam, art walk, and vendors.

A guitarist plays in front of a crowded street.
Performers at last year's Haight Ashbury Street Fair. | Source: Haight Ashbury Street Fair
Website
Haigh Ashbury Street Fair
Date and time
Sunday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m.
Address
Haight and Ashbury streets

Comedy Day with 50 comics

Head to Robin Williams Meadow at Golden Gate Park for five hours of stand-up acts, including surprise guests, in this 43rd annual event.

Website
Comedy Day
Date and time
Sunday, Sept. 15, noon
Address
320 Bowling Green Drive

Nippon Kobo Japanese art, beer, and chamber music

Grammy winner Haruka Fujii presents an immersive contemporary Japanese music and culture festival at Fort Mason Center.

Website
Fort Mason Center
Date and time
Sunday, Sept. 14, 4 p.m.
Address
2 Marina Blvd.

NousCon AI & Technological Optimism meetup

Join fellow accelerationists and AI believers for lightning talks and relaxation over tacos.

Website
NousCon
Date and time
Wednesday, Sept. 18, 5 p.m.
Address
Register for location.

