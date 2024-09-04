Downtown San Francisco could be flooded with more public drinking areas before the end of the year: Mayor London Breed just introduced legislation to launch four new “entertainment zones” as soon as December.

This summer, San Francisco approved the state’s first party strip, on Front Street between California and Sacramento, where restaurants and bars can sell alcoholic beverages for outdoor consumption.

Now, in partnership with Supervisor Matt Dorsey and the Office of Economic and Workforce Development, the mayor is proposing four additional locations — Thrive City, Maiden Lane, Mid-Market, and Mark Lane and Harlan Place — as part of the city’s bid to make downtown a hub for fun.

“Anything that can bring in more business is always going to be seen as a positive,” said Ronan O’Neill, owner of the Mark Lane pub the Irish Bank, in a release announcing the news. “We need to make this area a destination again.”