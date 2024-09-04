Downtown San Francisco could be flooded with more public drinking areas before the end of the year: Mayor London Breed just introduced legislation to launch four new “entertainment zones” as soon as December.
This summer, San Francisco approved the state’s first party strip, on Front Street between California and Sacramento, where restaurants and bars can sell alcoholic beverages for outdoor consumption.
Now, in partnership with Supervisor Matt Dorsey and the Office of Economic and Workforce Development, the mayor is proposing four additional locations — Thrive City, Maiden Lane, Mid-Market, and Mark Lane and Harlan Place — as part of the city’s bid to make downtown a hub for fun.
“Anything that can bring in more business is always going to be seen as a positive,” said Ronan O’Neill, owner of the Mark Lane pub the Irish Bank, in a release announcing the news. “We need to make this area a destination again.”
As office vacancies have gutted happy-hour crowds downtown, the entertainment zone initiative aims to bring people to the area even if they don’t work there. The inaugural Front Street stretch plans to host regular programming like movie nights and live music; an Oktoberfest bash Sept. 20 will serve as the kickoff, with events that include ax throwing and a stein-holding contest.
If the four new zones get approved, the venues plan to host Warriors and Valkyries watch parties, vintage clothing swaps, art walks, workshops, and more, according to the press release, augmented with sales of cocktails, beer, and wine.
Still, even proponents admit the entertainment zone designation isn’t a magic wand for successful revitalization. The organizers of the Front Street zone previously told The Standard that the permitting process remains time-consuming and expensive, while the commitment to planning programming is “daunting.”
Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who is challenging Breed in the mayoral election, introduced legislation in late July to streamline permitting for entertainment zones and dramatically expand the number to 12. The Board of Supervisors has yet to vote on that proposal.
In addition to the entertainment zones, the city has launched grants to help nightlife venues throw parties and spice up their offerings and fill empty storefronts with small businesses.
“The momentum we’re seeing downtown is exciting, and we are only just getting started,” Breed said in a statement, citing recent block parties and free concerts. “The number of events happening this month alone is unprecedented.”