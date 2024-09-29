Skip to main content
A 2000s pop star delivers Y2K bangers in surprise set at Portola Festival

Natasha Bedingfield drew some of the biggest crowds to one of the smallest stages at the third annual music festival.

A person wearing a leopard-print jumpsuit performs on stage, with arms raised and a microphone nearby. The background is a colorful, blurred light display.
British pop artist Natasha Bedingfield performed a 15-minute, three-song set on the first day of the third annual Portola Festival. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
By Sam Mondros

One of the Portola Festival’s standout performances took place in one of the shortest sets on one of the smallest stages, where British pop star Natasha Bedingfield followed noise rapper JPEGMAFIA to belt out a few Y2K bangers. 

The booking was announced just five days before the third annual festival on the San Francisco waterfront.

“I did not expect this in this lineup,” San Francisco resident Kaylin McDonald said. “We came and she ate her three songs up, like, slay the fuck out of my existence. I got-a-pocket-got-a-pocketful of sunshine!”

Bedingfield, 42, played some of her best-known early 2000s hits with lengthy interludes: “Pocketful of Sunshine,” “These Words,” and “The Hills” theme song “Unwritten.” 

“It felt like I was watching MTV at 4 p.m.!” Hayward resident Marin Gotl exclaimed.

Fans old enough to remember Bedingfield’s breakout singles basked in the nostalgia.

“We are experiencing life right now!” a woman wearing Matrix-like sunglasses screamed from the crowd.

A crowd of people at a nighttime event, with a young woman wearing sunglasses and a black hoodie energetically raising her hand while others look on.
A person in the crowd cheers for British pop artist Natasha Bedingfield. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A performer in a leopard-print outfit sings into a microphone on stage. A large screen behind displays colorful graphics and the text &quot;NATASHA BEDINGFIELD.&quot;
A performer in a leopard-print outfit sings into a microphone on stage. A large screen behind displays colorful graphics and the text &quot;NATASHA BEDINGFIELD.&quot;
Natasha Bedingfield delivered some Y2K bangers during her 15-minute set. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
The image features a performer in a leopard print outfit, passionately singing into a microphone on stage with dramatic lighting and a dark background.
Natasha Bedingfield came as a welcome surprise to the festival lineup, which mostly featured electronic, dance and house artists. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

While the decision to enlist the singer came as somewhat of surprise, it’s not unusual for the nascent festival. Despite its focus on eletronica, the event has featured an array of genre-bending artists in its short few years on the music scene.

Nelly Furtado played her classic 2000s numbers during the festival’s 2023 run. And come Sunday, Rebecca Black — whose claim to fame stems from her widely mocked 2011 song “Friday” — is set to play one of the event’s biggest stages. 

The festival’s fashion ran the generational gamut, too, featuring everything from gorp-core to beachwear, leather — and even raccoon costumes in homage to the critters said to infest the venue’s warehouse stage.

“I want to be myself and I feel like wearing a garbage bag sends a message: Be yourself,” Walnut Creek resident Joshua Muhlestein said. “I love Portola. It’s Bay Area culture. I see friends from college, high school, people I’ve seen clubbing before. It’s just a community of people and it’s fun to see them come out.”

Despite Bedingfield’s aspirational lyrics about sunshine, the festival’s first of two days was colder, foggier and windier than in years past. My glasses were covered in saltwater spray from the bay after her set. 

“I thought it was sunny in California,” Lava La Rue, one of the day’s performing artists, joked to a scrum of reporters.

The event organized by Goldenvoice — the promoters behind Coachella Valley Music Festival — has turned heads internationally for featuring coveted artists along a vacant pier in South San Francisco. 

On the first day of the weekend festival, paltry attendance swelled into elbow-to-elbow crowds basking in vibrant lights and meandering clouds of smoke by the time Joy Orbison took the stage around early evening.  

A woman wearing colorful, heart-shaped glasses and a sparkly tiara smiles under a blue sky. She is adorned with glitter on her face and chest, and wears a vibrant dress.
Gemmalynn Enriquez shows off an elaborate makeup look. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A large, vibrant crowd in costumes and sunglasses is gathered under red lighting at a concert or festival, creating a lively and energetic atmosphere.
A large, vibrant crowd in costumes and sunglasses is gathered under red lighting at a concert or festival, creating a lively and energetic atmosphere.
The audience basks in a red glow during Joy Orbison’s set. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A woman with curly hair wearing a black leather coat, large sunglasses, and earrings stands at an outdoor event with crowds and a stage in the background.
C.C. shows off her Y2K-inspired outfit. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A crowded outdoor concert features a large stage with &quot;Snow Strippers&quot; displayed onscreen. Performers and a DJ are onstage, and the audience is facing them.
A crowded outdoor concert features a large stage with &quot;Snow Strippers&quot; displayed onscreen. Performers and a DJ are onstage, and the audience is facing them.
Snow Strippers during the first day of the festival. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A bearded man in sunglasses wears a headscarf and a yellow plastic bag as a top, leaning on a trash bin at an outdoor event, smiling brightly.
Joshua Muhlstein wore an upcycled plastic bag. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A performer with long hair dances energetically on stage, holding a microphone, wearing a white top and pink crocheted shorts, with a pink and beige blurred background.
Electronic artist Snow Strippers dances during her set. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A DJ stands at a console in front of a massive crowd in an indoor venue. The audience is packed, energetic, and many people are wearing sunglasses and colorful attire.
A DJ stands at a console in front of a massive crowd in an indoor venue. The audience is packed, energetic, and many people are wearing sunglasses and colorful attire.
British producer and electronic artist Floating Points performs on the Warehouse Stage. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A woman is DJing with headphones on, bathed in purple lighting. She stands behind a mixing console, with a colorful, abstract background behind her.
Electronic artist Nala, a Bay Area local, was one of dozens of artists on the festival lineup. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A DJ stands focused at his turntable, illuminated under stage lights, with the word &quot;Joy&quot; in large, bright red letters behind him.
A DJ stands focused at his turntable, illuminated under stage lights, with the word &quot;Joy&quot; in large, bright red letters behind him.
Electronic artist Joy Orbison performs an evening set on the festival's Ship Tent stage. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

The festival has been something of a learning experience for its impresarios. When Fred Again took the stage during its inaugural event in 2022, fans bum-rushed the fence to protest attempts to herd them in slowly.

This year, things seemed to go off without a hitch — aside from the weather. To add extra precaution, organizers ordered a booth with 2,000 doses of opioid-overdose-reversing drug Narcan in addition to adding Electrolyte to the roster of sponsors.

A woman smiling holds a Barbie doll above her head in a crowded, red-lit party, surrounded by other people wearing sunglasses and hats.
A Joy Orbison fan dances with Barbie doll. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A colorful crowd at a concert leans against a barrier, enjoying the show and smiling, many wearing sunglasses and holding drinks, with the performer blurred in the foreground.
A colorful crowd at a concert leans against a barrier, enjoying the show and smiling, many wearing sunglasses and holding drinks, with the performer blurred in the foreground.
A crowd gathers to listen to electronic artist Interplanetary Criminal. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A joyful person in a red jacket and black hat holds an inflatable llama above their head, surrounded by a crowd in a large, high-ceilinged venue.
Festival attendees dance at the warehouse stage during electronic artist Nala’s set. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Sam Mondros can be reached at smondros@sfstandard.com

