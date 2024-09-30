Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Business

AI startup says goodbye, Cerebral Valley; hello … Union Square?

Volley, which makes autonomous voice games, is leaving Hayes Valley and doubling its office space.

Two men stand in front of a wall, above a tan couch and beside a plant. The wall has a neon sign that reads "VOLLEY" in yellow letters.
Max Child and James Wilsterman, of Volley, are the latest AI entrepreneurs to move downtown. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard
By Kevin V. Nguyen

Max Child and James Wilsterman had a problem in their startup’s Hayes Valley office: employees huddled around a Nintendo Switch playing “Super Smash Bros.” loudly throughout the day.

There simply wasn’t enough of that happening anymore.

The duo are the founders of Volley, which makes AI voice-controlled video games. Playing games — their own and the competition’s — is crucial for developers. But the vibe at the company’s Hayes Valley headquarters shifted once they started seriously growing in headcount last year.

“Our last space became too open for its own good,” Child said. “It got to the point where people were conscious about talking out loud since we were all right next to each other. It started taking on the vibe of a library.”

So when they went looking for a new location, it was about finding more space for people to stretch out while maintaining the casual, creative vibe that Volley was founded on. 

A person in a light blue shirt is looking at a wall with various framed photographs. The pictures depict groups of people and seem to capture different moments and events.
Child looks at old company photos in Volley's new offices. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard
The image shows the ornate upper corner of the Phelan Building, featuring arched windows and intricate architectural details, next to a blurred clock face.
After touring more than 20 offices, the Volley founders chose to move their headquarters to the Phelan Building. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard

Enter the Phelan Building at 760 Market St., one of downtown San Francisco’s signature flatiron buildings located on the edge of Union Square. The neighborhood wasn’t an initial frontrunner in the eyes of Volley’s founders during their search this spring, but they ultimately found its “industrial-chic” aesthetic and preserved historic character suited them best. 

So much so, the company signed a three-year lease for the entire ninth floor this month, Child and Wilsterman told The Standard. 

Not only do they now have multiple living rooms spaced out across the office, but the company’s first ever gaming room is also in the process of being built where the second kitchen used to be. 

The new office, which totals nearly 25,000 square feet, doubles the size of Volley’s previous office in Hayes Valley, and has a view up Market Street all the way to the Ferry Building from well-placed windows in the corner kitchen. The century-old property has been renovated over time by tech tenants that include Figma, Medium, and Dropbox.

Related

A woman stands on a rooftop, surrounded by tall buildings. She is dressed in a navy blazer, white blouse, a floral skirt, and white heels, smiling at the camera.
How this office landlord survived the downturn in San Francisco
An elevated view of a city street at sunset, showing the sun's rays between buildings with silhouettes of people in the foreground.
Real estate deals on this downtown street signal a comeback
A tall, modern skyscraper topped with blue lights stands prominently in a nighttime cityscape, with a lit suspension bridge stretching across the water in the background.
Salesforce mandates October return to office for most employees as layoffs continue

Volley will start by subleasing the floor from logistics company Flexport before converting to a two-year lease with the landlord. The founders declined to disclose the rent price but said it was a “great deal.” 

In an office market defined by the retreat of Big Tech firms, this year’s wave of leasing activity for spaces between 3,000 and 20,000 square feet has been a bright spot, indicating that San Francisco is in the early stages of a commercial real estate upswing

Leading that charge have been artificial intelligence tenants, which have leased nearly 1 million square feet of office space this year, according to real estate firm JLL. 

Child and Wilsterman were roommates when they founded Volley in 2016 based on the belief that “talking to smart computers” was the future of video gaming. At that time, most consumers’ idea of digital agents revolved around Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa. 

But as the technology around large language models reached new heights with the arrival of ChatGPT, so did Volley, which creates AI agents to interact with players on games like “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” that can be played on smart TVs and devices. 

The company had fewer than 10 employees in 2019 and grew to nearly 80 by the end of its biggest year of sales, 2023, Wilsterman said. Volley, which in July raised $55 million in Series C funding, hopes to double its headcount in its new office.

The image shows a map of the San Francisco 9th Floor Conference Rooms labeled with names like Monopoly, Zelda, Tetris, Go Fish, and more, and a &quot;You Are Here&quot; marker.
Volley's new floor plan, with meeting rooms named after video games. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard
A person in glasses and a beige shirt is seen in profile, looking out of a window at an adjacent white brick building with several rows of closed windows.
Wilsterman looks outside his new office. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard

Volley employees moved into the Phelan Building at the start of the month and found their workplace divided into two parts, with product and engineering teams on one side of a central hallway and business operations on the other. The office is officially a hybrid workplace, but the nature of Volley’s games — which are meant to be played in groups — lend themselves to in-person testing and troubleshooting. 

“It’s been nice to have spaces broken up for different purposes,” said Wilsterman, whose personal office doubles as a conference room. 

After interviewing many of the city’s top real estate agents, Child and Wilsterman opted to work with Dan Johnson and John Diepenbrock of Raise Commercial, the upstart firm that most recently represented OpenAI on its new leases in Mission Bay. 

“They have a deep understanding of tech and speak the same language as us,” Wilsterman said of Raise Commercial. 

Admittedly, Union Square wasn’t top of mind for the Volley founders when they embarked on their search, but recent efforts to reinvigorate the area, along with the completion of the Central Subway in 2023 have made it more attractive, Johnson said.

Two men in suits stand in a bar with various liquor bottles, glassware, and a kitchen behind them, posing with serious expressions.
John Diepenbrock and Dan Johnson of Raise Commercial. The real estate startup has been winning over more tenants in the city, including OpenAI. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard
A person is working at a desk in an open-office setting, facing dual computer monitors with code and interfaces displayed, surrounded by modern decor and industrial elements.
Volley's new office has an industrial look, with lounge spaces that mimic the feeling of playing games inside a living room. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard

“It’s one of those places where you have to put the negative headlines aside and come see it for yourself,” Diepenbrock added.

The brokers started their careers at competing legacy real estate firms before joining forces at Raise just before the pandemic. “The boom cycles in San Francisco always start small,” Johnson said. “We have a deep pool of startups we’re excited about that will be ready to move into bigger space in the coming years.” 

This sort of ecosystem is what has kept the founders of Volley, both transplants, in the city despite the pandemic. The proximity to other AI entrepreneurs has pushed the technology to new heights, Child said. 

“This is the most exciting time in tech I’ve ever felt since being here,” Child said. “How cool is it that the next big thing consistently originates from here?”

Kevin V. Nguyen can be reached at knguyen@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

artificial intelligenceBusinessCommercial Real EstateDowntownReturn to OfficeUnion Square