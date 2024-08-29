According to research from real estate firm JLL, which represented the landlord in OpenAI’s sublease of Uber’s HQ, AI companies have leased more than 1.7 million square feet of office space since ChatGPT was released in late 2022 — a sharp increase after years of quiet, incremental growth.

Since Big Tech has slashed its office presence in the city by nearly half, enthusiasm has shifted to the pool of tenants in the emerging AI space, which is developing revolutionary products, drawing billions in VC dollars, and growing both headcount and office-space requirements.

That sort of incremental growth cycle — a kind of startup puberty — is one San Francisco landlords and property owners are hoping plays out again with artificial intelligence firms as the city remains mired in the steepest commercial real estate downturn in recent memory.

Known as the Pioneer Building, the 37,104-square-foot property at 2181 Folsom St. also incubated the payment software unicorn Stripe before it migrated to a larger SoMa office, then decamped from the city altogether in 2019.

Nearly a year after subleasing half of Uber’s shiny glass headquarters in Mission Bay, OpenAI has vacated its previous, humbler digs in the Mission, where it occupied a three-story, century-old, restored trunk factory.

To differentiate AI companies from the rest of the tech industry, Pham’s team examined companies whose primary source of revenue comes from AI development or machine learning products; those with AI subdivisions or manufacturers of semiconductors don’t count.

“I don’t think [AI] is a bubble,” said Chris Pham, senior analyst at JLL. “It’s just a matter of time before it is widely adopted.”

For the year to date, AI companies have leased a total of 4.3 million square feet of offices in an otherwise contracting market.

Taking a page from AI optimists, Pham likened the boom to the discovery of electricity, rather than just another novel app or service. As various industries find more uses for AI, more products and companies will spawn to support each ecosystem, he theorized — similar to the pattern seen in the advent of cloud computing and smartphones.

Citing PricewaterhouseCoopers projections about how much the industry will add to the country’s gross domestic product, Pham’s team estimates that AI companies might take up to 12 million square feet of office space in San Francisco by 2030.

It’s an encouraging stat, but AI alone won’t solve the problem of the city’s record-high empty offices, Pham said. Vacancy rates are nearing 40%, meaning there is nearly 30 million square feet of total space on the market — more than double the amount AI companies would fill under JLL’s projection.