Research from real estate firm Kidder Mathews tagged the total availability rate of office space in Mid-Market at 59.4%, the highest of any San Francisco submarket.

Ikea is located in the Mid-Market neighborhood, which was once considered a poster child for the shared economic benefits of the tech boom. Now, it has become a cautionary tale of the industry’s post-pandemic retreat. Companies like Uber, Block and Twitter have scaled back their presences, and issues such as drug use and homelessness have worsened.

Hej!, on the fifth floor of the building, spans 46,000 square feet and can accommodate up to 500 people. During a visit on a recent weekday afternoon, the space was only about 20% occupied, but workers could be spotted using common areas to chat and interact.

Enter San Francisco: In 2020, a subsidiary of Ingka purchased the vacant 6x6 shopping center at 945 Market St., intending to transform each floor into its own unique destination.

It’s a counterintuitive bet by one of the few private entities investing heavily in a beleaguered downtown market. Ikea, which has largely bucked the broader decline in big-box retailers , is focused on diversifying past its core business of suburban furniture warehouses.

A few months after the grand opening of its San Francisco Ikea store , Ingka Group has unveiled Hej!Workshop, its first-ever coworking concept in the U.S.

“The amount of suffering going on outside is tough to watch sometimes,” said Mike Faulkner, general manager of Hej!, which operates in partnership with coworking company Industrious. “But it doesn’t affect what’s going on here. Most people are able to put their heads down and focus on what they want to.”

There are no cubicles at the coworking location. Instead, private offices, varying in size, are encased in glass that offers a mix of privacy and visibility. Each of the spaces bears a resemblance to the staged rooms seen in Ikea stores with minimalist styling and a color scheme of pastel colors and Gatsby bronze.

In the coming months, a Nordic food hall with a focus on local and organic offerings will open on the ground floor, and plans for a fitness center on the fourth floor are already underway. Members of Hej! receive special discounts for both.

“The idea is for someone to be able to spend their entire day here without leaving,” Faulkner said. “The longer they’re in an area, the more likely they are to spend money in it.”

Prior to landing at Industrious, Faulkner managed coworking spaces for IWG, a main player in the industry. Even after WeWork’s dramatic collapse, Faulkner argued coworking offices are in a better position to recover than traditional office properties.