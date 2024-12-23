Grading the 49ers: Samuel, Kittle, and Purdy delivered — but the supporting cast didn’t

Adversity caught up to the 49ers this season. That much has been obvious for weeks — and continued to be obvious during Monday’s 29-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

But while the team hasn’t been the top-to-bottom powerhouse it was in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, it’s still packed with enough healthy star power to will its way to some tough road wins. An October victory in Seattle and a November triumph in Tampa were both illustrations of that. Stars like quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle, and receiver Deebo Samuel all made huge splashes in those games to cover the 49ers’ plentiful flaws.

Purdy, Kittle and Samuel all played well again in Miami. But at this point in the season, there were too many blemishes to cover. The 49ers continued languishing on special teams. They committed an inordinate number of penalties. And injuries strained them even further at an indispensable spot, the offensive line.