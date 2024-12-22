Miami loss makes it even clearer: 49ers must do more to protect Brock Purdy

MIAMI — The ending was eerily reminiscent of the last time the 49ers played on this field in a much larger game nearly five years ago.

That was February 2020’s Super Bowl LIV. Trailing by four with a chance to grab the lead late, the 49ers saw the Kansas City Chiefs overwhelm their offensive line and force a turnover on downs. A long Chiefs’ touchdown run then sealed the 49ers’ fate. A close game turned into an 11-point loss.

On Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, the 49ers — trailing by five points — had a similar opportunity to grab a late lead. But Miami overwhelmed their O-line. Calais Campbell, a 16-year NFL veteran and surefire future Pro Football Hall of Famer, ripped through the interior to drill 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and force an interception. Moments later, Dolphins running back De’Von Achane sprinted 50 yards for a touchdown, and the 49ers lost a previously close game by 12 points, 29-17.

Though pass protection wasn’t the only critical problem in this 49ers’ loss — there were 11 penalties for 90 yards, including an illegal formation penalty that might’ve wiped seven points off the board and three defensive personal fouls — it should be a focal point of the team’s critical 2025 retooling effort.

The 2024 dream is now officially dead for the 49ers. They’d been all but mathematically eliminated by last week’s home loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but the Washington Commanders’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday formalized the 49ers’ demise just minutes before they kicked off against the Dolphins.

So everything that transpired in Miami, and everything that will transpire over the season’s final two games against the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals, can only be viewed through a future-facing lens.

And this much became even clearer at Hard Rock Stadium: Purdy, who’ll be eligible to sign a lucrative contract extension in just two weeks, should be near the bottom of the 49ers’ worry list. The 24-year-old quarterback bounced back from a rough outing against L.A. to register a 313-yard, two-touchdown performance. He paired with receiver Deebo Samuel (121 all-purpose yards) and tight end George Kittle (106 receiving yards) to make some lemonade out of the lemons the 49ers were handed on Sunday.

The sourest citrus came up front, where an offensive line already missing stalwart left tackle Trent Williams was dealt two more blows. His backup, Jaylon Moore, exited with a quad injury, forcing Spencer Burford into a position he hadn’t played since college at UT-San Antonio. Then, starting left guard Aaron Banks went down with a knee injury that forced third-year player Nick Zakelj into the first meaningful action of his career.

The 49ers and their center Jake Brendel, already flummoxed with Miami’s aggressive stunts, fell victim to Campbell’s particularly deceptive one with the game on the line.

“I was trying to layer it over that defender for Ricky [Pearsall] and then I just got hit and I couldn’t throw the ball the way I really wanted to,” Purdy said of his pick. “So I left it short and the guy got it.”