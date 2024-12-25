During Helen Pulido’s first night in her new apartment this year, she cried tears of joy. She, her husband, and their 2-year-old daughter had spent months sleeping on the city’s streets and bouncing between hotels and shelters. There was no furniture, so they ate sandwiches on the floor. But it was a home. The family represents a tiny fraction of the more than 3,100 people San Francisco has helped exit homelessness this year.

While San Francisco’s reputation for homelessness is infamous worldwide, city officials contend that few other local governments have done more to help their most vulnerable residents. The city has allocated at least $668 million in annual funding toward the crisis since 2020, amassing a portfolio of more than 21,500 housing and shelter beds.



For those who have turned their lives around with the help of the city, the investments are worth it.