Spend 15 minutes inside, and you’ll see that Paz is, if nothing else, a character. He has 35 years of experience in the bar and nightclub world and a penchant for jovially referring to himself as a “moron.” Look closely at a blown-up legal document mounted to one wall, and you’ll notice it’s a petition for an annulment — Paz’s, naturally — with a passage emphasized in yellow highlighter about how both parties were too intoxicated to consent to be wed. Other decorative elements include classic rock album covers, an ode to the East Bay’s Hotsy Totsy Club, and a photo of actress Raquel Welch in the restroom. One booth is bedecked with a tasteful erotic painting by Berkeley artist George Mead. (“Nobody ever notices it,” Paz says.)