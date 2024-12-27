Skip to main content
The oddest bar in SF serves amazing fettuccine alfredo near the jail

Question Mark replaced ‘That Fuckin’ Bar’ after owner Jeremy Paz realized no HR department would approve an outing there.

A photograph of a crowded bar.
Question Mark Bar in SoMa is more personality-driven than drink-driven, with a justice-themed menu. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
By Astrid Kane and Photographs by Jason Henry

Welcome to Swig City, highlighting can’t-miss cocktails at the best bars, restaurants and clubs in the city.

Question Mark Bar is not a cop bar, owner Jeremy Paz wants you to know.

Well, cops do come in sometimes. As do attorneys, law clerks, and other professionals who work in the DA’s office — and, given the location by the Hall of Justice, so do jurors on the hunt for something to eat or drink during a break

“I like that there’s some suits in here,” Paz said of the SoMa bar. “There’s some rainbow in here. There’s the guys from the construction site around the corner.” Sometimes, he gets walloped from odd directions, like when the crew of public librarians who run the Bookmobile parked down the block dropped in and cleaned him out of chicken wings.

A bartender with glasses pours a green bottle into a jigger at a bar stocked with colorful liquor bottles. Two TV screens are in the background.
Owner Jeremy Paz at Question Mark Bar. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A plate of creamy pasta with chicken and parmesan sits on a dark table, next to a fresh salad, garlic bread, and a glass of ice water.
The Penne-tentiary fettucine alfredo is among the creamiest, most peppery pasta dishes anywhere. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

In any event, this cross-section of San Francisco comes to Question Mark Bar for a beer or glass of wine at the spectacular, starburst-adorned main bar with its Lucite, Art Deco columns. They order off a pun-filled menu with justice-themed items like the Atticus Finch (a pulled pork sandwich on brioche for $11.95), Penne-tentiary (aka fettucine alfredo, $18.95), and Legal Tenders (chicken tenders with dipping sauces, $9.95). At happy hour, beers are $5, and wings cost just $1 each. Those aren’t prices you often find in San Francisco these days, and they’re not the result of middling quality: Penne-tentiary is among the creamiest, most peppery pasta dishes anywhere. Paz plans to add chilaquiles, a milanesa, and a two-for-one burger special to the menu soon.

While not a cop bar like its predecessor, Ted’s, Question Mark is certainly a curious one. The vibe is “sports bar with big kitchen,” but it’s also a pet-friendly karaoke spot with dozens of headsets for a silent disco and a “buddy system” that encourages Fireball shots in the biggest possible group. Taking in the  brisk late-lunch business, with workers squeezed into booths talking shit about colleagues, you’d never know there’d been a fetish party a few nights before.

A small yellow vehicle is parked by a restaurant. A large inflatable chef stands beside it. Above, a window displays a mannequin wearing a helmet.
An inflatable chef atop Paz's yellow Interceptor outside the bar. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A brown and black dog stands on a dark floor in front of a bar. The bar has wooden chairs and shelves filled with bottles, and a TV is mounted above.
Lunachick, Paz's Belgian Malinois, is a regular. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
The image shows a vibrant room with a blue wall, a popcorn machine, and a sign reading &quot;Pink Floyd The Wall.&quot; A booth with condiments is visible on the left.
A popcorn machine greets patrons at the entrance. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Spend 15 minutes inside, and you’ll see that Paz is, if nothing else, a character. He has 35 years of experience in the bar and nightclub world and a penchant for jovially referring to himself as a “moron.” Look closely at a blown-up legal document mounted to one wall, and you’ll notice it’s a petition for an annulment — Paz’s, naturally — with a passage emphasized in yellow highlighter about how both parties were too intoxicated to consent to be wed. Other decorative elements include classic rock album covers, an ode to the East Bay’s Hotsy Totsy Club, and a photo of actress Raquel Welch in the restroom. One booth is bedecked with a tasteful erotic painting by Berkeley artist George Mead. (“Nobody ever notices it,” Paz says.)

A man in a bar holds a round plaque and a yellow sign reading &quot;Caution Frequently Thrown to Wind&quot; with patrons seated at the bar and TVs in the background.
“I come from nightclubs where, the more you pay, you’re VIP, and everybody thought I was going to do that for my bar. And I want the opposite of that," says Paz. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Question Mark was known as “That Fuckin’ Bar” before a friend told Paz that no human resources department on Earth would approve a team outing there. “I come from a questionable background. I was raised by a gay man and a crazy mom,” he said. “I come from nightclubs where, the more you pay, you’re VIP, and everybody thought I was going to do that for my bar. And I want the opposite of that, right?” 

There’s one guaranteed way to judge a bar’s commitment to a good meal: the condiment caddies. At Question Mark, each contains a cornucopia, from the requisite salt, pepper, ketchup, and mustard to A1 steak sauce, Tabasco, and even malt vinegar. It’s proof that Paz wants everyone to be happy — less of a question mark, more of an exclamation point.

A vibrant bar top with colorful bottles backlit in pink and green. There's an ornate ceiling with geometric designs and decorative columns.
The Art Deco bar. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

