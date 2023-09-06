‘That Fuckin’ Bar’ is the newest place to drink in San Francisco, and it’s run by a ‘moron’

It replaces Ted’s Sports Bar and Grill, which drew a law enforcement and legal professional crowd from the nearby courts and jail.

The SoMa bar at 312 Harriet St. held an Aug. 25 soft opening and will continue to post available dates to its social media until a grand opening, currently set for the first weekend in October.

At San Francisco’s newest bar, you can watch, drink and, for now, eat almost anything you want. You can even change the bar’s name—for free.

Fronted by Jeremy Paz, who describes himself as “San Francisco’s favorite moron.” The 59-year-old brings over three decades of bar experience to the new venture, which has set him back over $400,000 to make a reality.

For now, you can call the spot “That Fuckin’ Bar”—as its social-media handles do. To find it, your best bet is to look out for the yellow parking enforcement Interceptor the owner parks outside.

Visitors can ring a doorbell at the entrance to be granted entry, while trusted regulars can obtain a keycard or password to enter, Paz said.

Putting your name—or whatever you’d like—on the digital sign outside is free but bookings take priority.

"There's no concept for this place,” Paz told The Standard. “It's why I didn't give it a name. It's why there is a question mark out front on a digital sign over the door. I just want it to be whatever people want it to be.”

The bar is a colorful affair, with contributions from local artists, including former Bill Graham Presents set designer George Mead, whose images adorn booth tabletops. Adela Holgado Fornes painted a trippy fluorescent 360-degree design inside the private room with help from nightlife maven Nabiel Musleh.

A private room can be booked out for events, dubbed the “hip pocket” by Paz. A bartender to man it will cost you $25 an hour, plus drink costs.

Paz offers several dozen sets of "silent disco"-style headphones with disposable sanitary ear covers. The headphones pair with one of five different channels to allow patrons to listen to sports games or watch video programming.

The private space holds about six people comfortably. A Bluetooth sound system and a bar-on-wheels tuck into a corner nook. Outside the room but within its view, a small stage will feature karaoke or comedy, music or poetry performances, as soon as the space’s entertainment license gets signed off.

"I don't care what you watch, as long as it's not porn or something like that. I'll put on whatever you want,” Paz said. “You know, if you want to watch 'Antique Roadshow'? Go for it!"

For now, patrons are allowed to bring their own food to eat, but plans involving more experienced hands from Flipside, a restaurant on Oakland’s Lakeshore Avenue, and the Pork Store on San Francisco’s Haight Street for a menu of burgers, fries and other items, not least including a version of the former sports bar and grill’s much-loved chicken wings.

312 Harriet St., San Francisco

🔗 https://www.instagram.com/thatfuckinbar/