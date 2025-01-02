Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
This week’s block party features Toro Y Moi, who play from 7:30 to 9 p.m. As per usual, 2nd Street will be filled with outdoor bars, art exhibitions, and alleyway dance parties — plus a dog beauty pageant.
- Website
- First Thursdays
- Date and time
- Thursday, Jan. 2, 5 p.m.
- Address
- Market and 2nd streets
A dozen galleries, tattoo shops, and bars in the Tenderloin will feature art exhibitions and performances.
- Website
- Art walk
- Date and time
- Thursday, Jan. 2, 6 p.m.
Check out the final week of the World Tree of Hope, built from thousands of origami cranes inscribed with wishes for the future.
- Website
- World Tree of Hope
- Date and time
- Through Saturday, Jan. 4, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Independent artists from the Piles Collective will showcase art and fashion made with found and upcycled materials at MAG Galleries in the Mission, plus a violin performance by Paula Karolak.
- Date and time
- Friday, Jan. 3, 5 p.m.
- Address
- MAG Galleries, 3931 18th St.
This art walk, in its 18th year, includes a poetry crawl across seven venues plus live music, gallery openings, and acrobats in the Italian neighborhood’s historic bars.
- Website
- Art walk
- Date and time
- Friday, Jan. 3, 5 p.m.
- Address
- Multiple locations
Wicked Talented Friends, aka WTF, is throwing a talent show featuring music, poetry, storytelling, comedy, and more. The community group is also running a clothing drive for unhoused people in Oakland.
- Date and time
- Friday, Jan. 3, 7 p.m.
Oakland arts collective Smartbomb curates a night of performances across multiple floors at SFJazz Center, including Shigeto, Rebirth Jazz, and Linafornia, as well as DJ sets, visuals, and local vendors.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Jan. 4, 4 p.m.
This month’s spoken word and music series will feature Marin’s youth poet laureate ambassador, Clarisse Kim, plus Filipina singer Frances Ancheta and Oakland writer Tadeh Kennedy.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Jan. 4, 6 p.m.
- Address
- Temo's Cafe, 3000 24th St.
Catch up-and-coming standup acts Terrell “Big T” Butler and Marco Chiang at this HellaFunny-produced showcase at the Function. Tickets cost $20 at the door.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Jan. 4, 6:45 p.m.
Show off your PLUR vibes at this high-tempo day-glow rave going late at a secret location.
- Website
- Animal print rave
- Date and time
- Saturday, Jan. 4, 9 p.m.
- Address
- Secret location
Multimedia events crew SSounds celebrates one year of parties with a night of dance music featuring Yurimagination and Suhcorro.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Jan. 4, 9 p.m.
- Address
- The Felix, 138 Mason St.
If you screwed up New Year’s, dance yourself clean with two rooms of pop and dance music mashups, burlesque performances, video projections, and a midnight confetti countdown.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Jan. 4, 9 p.m.
- Address
- Cat Club, 1190 Folsom St.
The New Farm community space in Bayview hosts performers that include John Brothers Piano Company, La Dee Da, and Lucie R., plus bike-powered Cyclecide carnival rides.
- Website
- Party
- Date and time
- Sunday, Jan. 5, 3 p.m.
- Address
- The New Farm, 10 Cargo Way
Join the Bay Area’s top builders for a night of food, drinks, and demos of the latest advances in AI technologies and applications.
- Website
- Register
- Date and time
- Wednesday, Jan. 8, 6 p.m.