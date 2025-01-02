Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

A New Year’s Eve do-over, an animal print rave, and 12 other events to kick off January

A crowded street party in a city with people mingling, eating, and talking. Large silver disco ball hanging mid-street. Buildings line both sides, creating an alley-like effect.
This month’s Downtown First Thursdays block party features a performance by Toro Y Moi. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

Downtown First Thursdays

This week’s block party features Toro Y Moi, who play from 7:30 to 9 p.m. As per usual, 2nd Street will be filled with outdoor bars, art exhibitions, and alleyway dance parties — plus a dog beauty pageant.

Website
First Thursdays
Date and time
Thursday, Jan. 2, 5 p.m.
Address
Market and 2nd streets

First Thursday art walk

A dozen galleries, tattoo shops, and bars in the Tenderloin will feature art exhibitions and performances.

Website
Art walk
Date and time
Thursday, Jan. 2, 6 p.m.
Address
Larkin, Sutter, Hyde, and Geary streets

World’s largest origami tree at Grace Cathedral

Check out the final week of the World Tree of Hope, built from thousands of origami cranes inscribed with wishes for the future.

A close-up photo shows a portion of the 10,000 illuminated origami paper cranes make up Grace Cathedral's &quot;World Tree of Hope.&quot;
Handwritten origami notes fill Grace Cathedral's World Tree of Hope. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy/The Standard
Website
World Tree of Hope
Date and time
Through Saturday, Jan. 4, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Address
Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St.

Garbage Age Fashion and Art reception

Independent artists from the Piles Collective will showcase art and fashion made with found and upcycled materials at MAG Galleries in the Mission, plus a violin performance by Paula Karolak.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Friday, Jan. 3, 5 p.m.
Address
MAG Galleries, 3931 18th St.

North Beach First Friday art walk

This art walk, in its 18th year, includes a poetry crawl across seven venues plus live music, gallery openings, and acrobats in the Italian neighborhood’s historic bars.

Website
Art walk
Date and time
Friday, Jan. 3, 5 p.m.
Address
Multiple locations

Delusions of Grandeur variety talent show

Wicked Talented Friends, aka WTF, is throwing a talent show featuring music, poetry, storytelling, comedy, and more. The community group is also running a clothing drive for unhoused people in Oakland. 

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Jan. 3, 7 p.m.
Address
The Faight Collective, 473A Haight St.

Smartbomb art and music party

Oakland arts collective Smartbomb curates a night of performances across multiple floors at SFJazz Center, including Shigeto, Rebirth Jazz, and Linafornia, as well as DJ sets, visuals, and local vendors.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Jan. 4, 4 p.m.
Address
SFJazz Center, 201 Franklin St.

The Last Supper poetry and music party

This month’s spoken word and music series will feature Marin’s youth poet laureate ambassador, Clarisse Kim, plus Filipina singer Frances Ancheta and Oakland writer Tadeh Kennedy.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, Jan. 4, 6 p.m.
Address
Temo's Cafe, 3000 24th St.

HellaFunny comedy showcase

Catch up-and-coming standup acts Terrell “Big T” Butler and Marco Chiang at this HellaFunny-produced showcase at the Function. Tickets cost $20 at the door.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, Jan. 4, 6:45 p.m.
Address
The Function SF, 1414 Market St.

Animal print rave

Show off your PLUR vibes at this high-tempo day-glow rave going late at a secret location.

Website
Animal print rave
Date and time
Saturday, Jan. 4, 9 p.m.
Address
Secret location

SSounds[live] one-year anniversary dance party

Multimedia events crew SSounds celebrates one year of parties with a night of dance music featuring Yurimagination and Suhcorro.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, Jan. 4, 9 p.m.
Address
The Felix, 138 Mason St.

Bootie Mashups New Year’s Eve do-over party

If you screwed up New Year’s, dance yourself clean with two rooms of pop and dance music mashups, burlesque performances, video projections, and a midnight confetti countdown.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Jan. 4, 9 p.m.
Address
Cat Club, 1190 Folsom St.

Winter Selkie party with piano and live music

The New Farm community space in Bayview hosts performers that include John Brothers Piano Company, La Dee Da, and Lucie R., plus bike-powered Cyclecide carnival rides.

Website
Party
Date and time
Sunday, Jan. 5, 3 p.m.
Address
The New Farm, 10 Cargo Way

AI demo night at Github

Join the Bay Area’s top builders for a night of food, drinks, and demos of the latest advances in AI technologies and applications.

Website
Register
Date and time
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 6 p.m.
Address
Github, 88 Colin P. Kelly Jr. St.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

