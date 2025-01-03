A colossal naked woman is coming to Union Square

The sculpture is “intended to challenge the viewer to see past the sexual charge that has developed around the female body, which has been used for power and control, to the human being,” according to the SF Arts Commission’s brief about the work , which was approved for installation near the square’s central Dewey Monument in August.

“R-Evolution” by Petaluma-based artist Marco Cochrane will rise over the plaza in early February and remain in place until May. The piece, which debuted at Burning Man in 2015, depicts a nude woman standing confidently, with extended arms and palms open. It is made of steel rod and tubing covered in stainless steel mesh.

The specter of retail woes and flagging tourism have loomed over Union Square in recent years. Soon, a 48-foot-tall sculpture of a nude woman will loom over the shopping district too.

Cochrane modeled “R-Evolution” on Deja Solis, a California-based singer, dancer, and model. The sculpture is the third in his series “The Bliss Project,” which aims to ease the tension around female nudity.

The Italian-born and Berkeley-raised artist previously said that his first voyage to the Burning Man playa, in 2007, was a catalyst for the project, as he “noticed that women were walking around practically naked, and hardly anyone even cared,” he said in a video about the piece. “My mother was a feminist and handed off the torch to me about bringing feminine energy into the world.”

Since its appearance at Burning Man, the sculpture has made stops in Petaluma, Las Vegas, and, most recently, Miami Beach. Cochrane’s website lists the piece as available for sale or for lease.