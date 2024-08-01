Around 8,000 never-before-seen black-and-white photographs of people captured on city sidewalks from the 1950s to the 1980s are displayed in “Destination Downtown,” visible on three screens in a ground-floor window of the Flood Building from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Professionally shot, well-framed and mostly undated, the anonymous portraits include young couples in love, scruffy hippies and smartly dressed matrons with beehives and cat’s eye sunglasses.

The result isn’t just a fun look into a bygone era. It’s also a site-specific installation. Many of the souvenir-style photos were taken around Powell and Market streets, precisely where they are being displayed — and much of the architecture in the area remains almost exactly as it was 60 or 70 years ago, right down to the lampposts. “The images take on a ghostlike quality that seems to hover in the space in which they were taken,” Lerner said. “It’s almost like you’re time-traveling.”

A company called Fox Movie Flash, which had an office where Ikea now stands, employed red-hatted photographers to sell these mementos. People paid a small amount — in the early days, as little as 50 cents — to have their picture taken on a modified camera that used high-quality, 35 mm film. A device attached to the setup recorded a code on each negative and printed a ticket that the subject used to claim their photo by mail. If it sounds a bit shady, well, Lerner doubts that many buyers actually received anything.