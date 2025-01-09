The algorithm pushed these videos to other people’s feeds, and the momentum built. Others posted speculation about what on earth could be going on with the bridge, saying how much they would miss it when it was gone.

TikTok’s algorithm comprises a litany of interactions: likes, comments, engagement time, follows, interests, and location. It pushed the videos to the feeds of people in San Francisco and those who routinely like posts about the city. It also seemed to reach the conspiracy curious. According to a 2018 study published by Science, lies spread faster on the internet than the truth. Watchdogs have pressured social media platforms to mitigate such misinformation, but the appetite for fighting it directly has waned. The starkest example of that trend came this week, when Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the decision to end fact-checking on Instagram, Facebook, and other Meta platforms.