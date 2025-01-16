Kawakami: Why missing the playoffs might not be so bad for the Warriors

Curry & Co. surely aren’t thrilled about the current experience, but it wouldn’t be an awful thing for this franchise to accept that they’re an average team going through average-team things. They should not be deluded enough to believe there’s an instant fix on the horizon and not impatient enough to ignore that their best shot is next season, not this one.



Here’s the heart of what Curry, Draymond, and Steve Kerr have been saying the last few days: They’ve got too much at stake in the next few years to panic about their place in the NBA universe right now.



They’re not going to win the championship this season. They need at least one big trade and one more influx of secondary talent to get back into that top tier of NBA teams. They’ll have a chance at that next off-season. And they know they need to be a lot better than average, if possible, one more time in Curry’s extended prime.



“I hope there’s not a misconception that we’re not fighting and scrapping and hoping that we can do everything possible to keep this thing going — ’cause that’s what we’re doing,” Kerr said after the game. “It almost feels like the narrative became, ‘Oh, the Warriors are giving in.’ We’re not giving in. We’re just not going to give away the future. That’s two totally different things.”



They’re not dealing away their most interesting stuff — Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and any future unprotected first-round picks — for a modest gain. They’ll explore trades at the margins that won’t cost them anything and that might be useful in a larger trade this summer. They’ll play this out, pretty much as they are. They’ve arrived at mediocrity naturally and they can stay there naturally through April. Then Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office, with, as always, input from Curry, Draymond, and Kerr, will have one more go at it this off-season.



All of the stakeholders have talked about it. They’ve agreed. They’re realistic. And this is what we’ve been seeing and hearing. Strategy, not submission. It’s the natural order of things for a dying but thoughtful dynasty grasping at one last straw. It also makes sense.