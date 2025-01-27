In less than two years, High-Flyer has debunked the conventional Silicon Valley wisdom that no company can compete with U.S. firms without spending hundreds of millions of dollars on specialized chips.

The company behind DeepSeek, Hangzhou-based High-Flyer Capital Management, was founded in 2015 — the same year as OpenAI. But the trading firm established its exploratory project in 2023, a year after ChatGPT kicked off the consumer AI boom.

DeepSeek is now the talk of Silicon Valley. Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen evoked the USSR blindsiding the West when it launched the first satellite into space in 1957, calling the Chinese model’s release “ AI’s Sputnik moment .” Meanwhile, Meta researchers panicked that their next AI model won’t perform as well as DeepSeek and reportedly set up “war rooms” to dissect the model’s code.

The freakout came as a chatbot called DeepSeek, the side project of a Chinese hedge fund, on Sunday climbed to the top of the U.S. Apple Store’s ranking of most downloaded free apps.

San Francisco’s tech community was forced to contemplate something shocking over the weekend: that this self-obsessed West Coast city might not be the undisputed center of the AI boom.

DeepSeek was effectively forced to do more with less as a result of the U.S. limiting chip exports to China over the past three years . This raises concerns that measures meant to throttle China’s advancements in AI are having the opposite effect — driving technological innovation and efficiency — while U.S. firms fall behind despite billions of dollars in investment.

And if that isn’t enough to raise a techie’s blood pressure, DeepSeek’s model cost less than $6 million to develop — far less than many Silicon Valley executives make in a year — and was trained on 2,000 Nvidia chips with inferior capabilities to the tens of thousands of cutting-edge chips used by U.S. firms. As a result, its model is cheaper for users, with its most powerful version going for 95% less than OpenAI .

DeepSeek this month released a version that rivals OpenAI’s flagship “reasoning” model, trained to answer complex questions faster than a human can. The model can be used as an AI assistant, just like ChatGPT.

It has also thrown into question whether the industry hype wave of San Francisco’s economy as the “ AI capital of the world ” has legs. The billions in funding that have gone to support homegrown companies like OpenAI and Anthropic have helped support local businesses and uplifted the flagging commercial estate market , functioning as a bright spot for a city with a dearth of good news.

Ironic that we got free AI from a hedge fund and $200/month AI from a nonprofit.

The realization has caused a panic that the AI bubble is on the verge of bursting amid a global tech stock sell-off. The Nasdaq fell more than 3% Monday; Nvidia shares plummeted more than 15%, losing more than $500 billion in value, in a record-breaking drop. Shares of OpenAI backer Microsoft fell more than 3%.

Deedy Das, a former software engineer and AI investor at Menlo Ventures, considers DeepSeek’s achievement a significant breakthrough.

“What’s more is that it’s completely open-source,” Das said, referring to anyone being able to see the source code. “They were extremely transparent about their technique. They’re giving it away for free, and you can tune it to not abide by China policies … which is really hard to criticize.”

Das said that for Silicon Valley, the biggest impact of DeepSeek’s breakthrough is the realization that “Whoa, the U.S. may not be the epicenter of cutting-edge tech when it comes to training models,” adding, “That hurts the American psyche in a lot of ways.”

Das said he was impressed by DeepSeek’s research paper explaining the methodology, which included “multiple entirely new paradigms” of doing research, such as performing novel optimizations to Nvidia H800 chips.

But while it’s been a rattling moment for Silicon Valley, Das said, it’s unclear how significant this will be in the battle between the U.S. and China for AI supremacy.