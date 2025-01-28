Man in viral rampage video threw eggs at homeless man, locals say

“This man pelted a homeless man with eggs on the side of [San Francisco Mercantile,]” Ann wrote in the WhatsApp group named Haight Crime & Safety. “Many people came to help the homeless man, and he’s okay. Cops notified and sent the images.”

A staff member at the store named Ann, who declined to give a last name, posted a photo of Dawson in group chat messages seen by The Standard.

The Standard has identified the egg thrower as Aaron Dawson, a sales executive who, according to his LinkedIn profile, is currently looking for work. The window he is seen throwing eggs at belongs to the San Francisco Mercantile store on Haight Street.

A smartly dressed man was caught on video during a bizarre rampage near Haight Street, where he was seen pelting a building with eggs and arguing with bystanders. According to witnesses, he also threw eggs at a sleeping homeless man.

On Tuesday, a man on nearby Belvedere Street pointed to eggshells on his blanket and told The Standard that the man in the video, Dawson, threw eggs at him while he was sleeping at the corner of Cole and Haight streets.

“I was just laying there and defending myself with a blanket,” said the man, who declined to give a name. “I was scared for a little bit. I had to think about it.”