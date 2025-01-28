Until recently, Double Down owner Diana Musa and Moore tried to respond with compassion. Those who entered the shop and appeared to be in need were offered food or clothing. Then, the situation took a nauseating turn.

“Constantly, there’s people who want to destroy the shop for no reason,” said Alexis Moore, who works there.

People have thrown a phone and even a microwave at the store’s exterior. There has been violence toward staff from shoplifters. In just two years of business, Double Down, a skate zine turned vintage-clothing outlet on Valencia Street, has had its share of abuse.

Now, every night before they leave the shop, staffers dump tubs of water in the doorway in an effort to stop people from sleeping there and leaving behind excrement .

“We have to clean things that no human should be having to clean,” Moore added. “Bodily fluids of other people is just really disgusting. It makes you feel uneasy.”

A few months ago, Moore and Musa were showing up to the store to find someone sleeping in the doorway. Regularly, they would find urine, feces, and vomit.

“The city fails to invest in adequate housing and services, and to cover for their inability to do that they scapegoat homeless people, which emboldens business owners to behave in cruel ways,” said Hazel Williams , an advocate for the city’s homeless population.

The city chose to “ very aggressively ” crack down on homeless camps last year, launching sweeps in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling .

Double Down isn’t the first business to think creatively about tackling the homelessness and drugs crises. It wasn’t too long ago that steel planters began popping up all over the city, installed by merchants and residents alike, to deter encampments — strategies decried by homeless advocates as hostile architecture. Other methods of safeguarding property have included blasting the “ Star Wars” theme song and flashing bright lights .

‘Violent situations’

Double Down opened as a space to hold community gatherings and sell skateboards, jewelry, and other goods from local artists. Musa knew the challenges of doing business in the area — especially in the wake of the pandemic — but did not think the issues would be so rife.

Staffers say they have no animosity toward the homeless but have to protect themselves.

“If we let someone come in to give them something, they’ll end up taking extra things or stealing from us or threatening us. There’s been violent situations here,” Moore said, adding that she was once swung at for calling out a shoplifter. “It’s the feeling of not being safe in your own neighborhood.”

Musa says she can’t afford a security guard. For now, all the store has is a doorbell camera. Musa has asked building management to install a gate and said a company stopped by a couple of weeks ago to take measurements.

Musa says she has called police twice to report broken glass and a few other times to report attempted break-ins and thefts. On the one occasion when officers did show up, they took three hours to arrive, she said. Police case numbers were not provided to The Standard.

“I do think that help is there,” Moore said. “A lot of people just don’t want to take it for their own personal reasons. I don’t know what the answer is, but it’s really negatively affecting hardworking small-business owners in San Francisco.”