San Francisco has a reputation for sweeping vistas — but it’s also known for trash-plagued corridors and the infamous “poop map.”

A new report from the Controller’s Office for the city and county of San Francisco, tallying sightings of feces, litter, and graffiti from July 2023 to June 2024, provides some relief — and some horror.

Citywide, sightings of litter dropped slightly. But poop sightings are way up.

In the city’s doo-doo discovery efforts, 2,662 streets were surveyed. A whopping 30% had animal or human feces on them; the last time the survey was carried out, between January and June 2023, the crap counter clocked in at 18.5%. The names of the streets that were surveyed were not released.

Graffiti sightings remained broadly unchanged, with 18 observed instances on average for each street the researchers traversed.