‘Prolific’ graffiti suspects arrested. One is 49 years old

Cops said they caught the suspects using spray paint and permanent markers to deface buildings last week.

“Hopefully, these grown adults committing these crimes will one day learn to use their creativity in positive and productive ways,” Scott said. The suspects are between the ages of 34 and 49.

San Francisco Police Department Chief Bill Scott wasted no time in calling out the suspects for their ages.

Police said Thursday that three “prolific vandals” have been arrested on suspicion of tagging businesses, homes, parks, and city property with graffiti.

SFPD officers detained Anders McLeland, 34, Oct. 10 after allegedly observing him defacing with permanent marker the window of a business on 24th Street between Mission and Valencia. McLeland is suspected of using the tag “Aspect.”

A social media profile that appears to be McLeland’s describes him as a “highly motivated and organized professional with refined photography and videography skills” and “a creative thinker who is detail-oriented.”

The profile also showcases what appears to be a McLeland-produced “short graffiti film.”

The following day, Matthew Schuler, 49, was arrested near San Jose and St. Mary’s avenues after allegedly trespassing and vandalizing Muni property.