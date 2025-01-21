An unprecedented effort to move thousands of homeless people off the city’s streets ended with a controversial legacy. After the program ended, RFR and the owners of eight other hotels filed legal claims against the city for millions in damages. RFR alleged that program clients destroyed $29 million worth of property, and the hotel lost out on $35 million in revenue.

The Whitcomb was one of 25 hotels that joined a $415 million initiative to shelter San Francisco’s homeless population during the pandemic. Owner RFR Holding, led by Rosen, received the largest cut of them all, totaling $89 million for a 33-month contract.

But nearly two years after receiving $32 million from the city to repair its damaged infrastructure and make up for lost revenue during the pandemic, the historic Market Street hotel, co-owned by New York real estate magnate Aby Rosen, is still a carcass in a neighborhood gasping for air.

The marble lobby of San Francisco’s Hotel Whitcomb was long a gathering place for power brokers, from the early 1900s, when it served as a temporary City Hall, through the term of Mayor Ed Lee, who often took his morning meetings at the cafe.

To neighbors of the building, that decision represents a violation, if not of the law, than of expectations the out-of-town investors would restore the hotel to its former glory. It also poses a major obstacle to rehabilitating one of the city’s most vital neighborhoods.

But while at least six hotels that received settlement funds have since reopened, the Whitcomb hasn’t filed any renovation permits, according to Department of Building Inspection records. Instead, RFR has been marketing the property for sale at a reported price of $75 million while keeping it vacant.

The city settled with RFR for $32 million, more than five times the amount any other hotel received, paying the company an additional $19.5 million on top of its initial contract. This brought the Whitcomb’s final receipt for the initiative to $108 million.

“They got money from the city and are not doing anything,” said Jeannie Kim, owner of SAMS American Eatery across the street from the hotel. “Everyone talks about the Twitter exit, but the Whitcomb was the true pillar of Mid-Market.”

Before the hotel shut down at the onset of the pandemic, its guests and staff made up more than half Kim’s business, she said, allowing her to open another restaurant next door in 2017.

She and her partners have since closed the second business, Fermentation Lab, because of a lack of foot traffic.

RFR Holding, which boasts a portfolio worth $16 billion, has removed the property from its website and in September filed a permit to decommission the hotel’s boilers. Industry sources familiar with the listing said the 459-room hotel’s value continues to plummet the longer it sits in the market, with nearby office buildings and similar properties trading for less than half pre-pandemic prices.

The total cost to the city to run the shelter at the Whitcomb for 33 months came to $134 million, including the settlement and a separate $25 million contract with the nonprofit Five Keys, which provided social services at the site.