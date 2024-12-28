His first order of business: replacing all physical door locks with digital ones that can be unlocked via phone. “I hate keys,” Gilmore said during a recent walk-through of the property. “Anything manual just feels super old nowadays.

In the week when most office workers have decamped for the holiday break, the developer is charging ahead with renovations to 500 Washington St., a 100,000-square-foot office building in Jackson Square that was constructed in 1982.

He only just got the place, so you’ll have to forgive Glenn Gilmore for fumbling through his ring of keys.

This level of investment is possible because Brick & Timber Collective was able to purchase the building for just $32.6 million, a hair over the $30 million the Public Policy Institute of California paid for it more than two decades ago, according to public records.

Upstairs, interior walls will be knocked down to expose a 360-degree view of the city that was obscured by cubicles and individual offices. A rooftop bar is also in the works.

The ground floor will become a restaurant with outdoor seating reminiscent of Cotogna, a posh establishment that has become a neighborhood destination for business lunches and first dates alike.

His firm, Brick & Timber Collective, closed on the eight-story brick structure this month and is planning a complete remodel of the building kitty-corner to the Transamerica Pyramid.

What signs are they seeing? For one, more office workers are returning. According to real estate firm CBRE, San Francisco’s office leasing activity this year reached its highest point since 2019.

Now, nearly five years into San Francisco’s new normal, that belief is again spreading to outside capital, which fueled the city’s previous real estate boom.

Gilmore confirmed that Barings, a subsidiary of the Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, signed onto the project as a limited partner, helping pay all cash upfront and will add more layers of debt financing to the renovation after the new year. Remarkably, he said, the deal — his firm’s largest to date — took only four months to complete.

Not only was the value of the sale on par with San Francisco’s distressed commercial real estate market but 500 Washington is notable in that it shows how more institutional investors are emerging from the sideline since the pandemic.

“The expectation is that tenant demand will once again increase in 2025 as growth plans gain momentum and additional office space is needed,” said Colin Yasukochi, executive director of CBRE’s Tech Insights Center.

As a result, the city’s office vacancy rate declined for the first time in 19 quarters, from 36.9% to 36.7%.

Perception matters

When times were good, the business model in the city’s commercial real estate sector was predicated on increased office demand, which in turn resulted in higher rents and property values.

Just last week, the Manhattan-based Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America had to liquidate its majority position in nearly 1 million square feet of San Francisco office space, across two buildings it acquired in 2014 for more than $700 million.

Heading into the new year, the real estate industry has momentum, buoyed by optimism after the November election brought in wholesale political change, says Cyrus Sanandaji, managing principal of Presidio Bay Ventures, another local developer that was active in scooping up distressed office buildings in the early days of the downturn.