45 Belden Place, a three-story commercial building with an assessed value of $1.78 million. The Pelosis reported $100,000 and $1 million in rental income from the property. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard

1301 Sansome St., a four-story office building with an assessed value of $7.3 million that reportedly generates between $100,000 and $1 million in partnership income and rent. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard

945 Battery St., a four-story office building with an assessed value of $12.7 million. The disclosure listed between $1 million and $5 million in partnership income. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard