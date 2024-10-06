“It is sort of like David joining forces with Goliath,” Raise founder and CEO Justin Bedecarre told The Standard. Still giddy, he added that it was the “best week of my life.”

But in a sudden twist, the plucky underdogs cashed out this week, announcing that they had reached an agreement to be acquired by global real estate giant Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL). Both firms declined to disclose the sale price but said the deal was expected to close in the coming weeks.

The startup facilitated San Francisco’s largest office leases of both 2023 and 2024 so far and has had a bevy of emerging AI clients waiting in the wings, ready to move into bigger offices.

As OpenAI and Anthropic raised billions for growth, they weren’t dialing up any of the brand-name brokerages in town. Instead, the call was going out to an independent firm few had heard about before the pandemic: Raise Commercial Real Estate.

The bright spot in San Francisco’s contracting real estate market has been the race for space by AI tenants.

“I look at this as a means to an end,” Bedecarre said. “We built something no one has been able to build before, and there is no better way to scale it for our clients — some of whom are going global — than to join a Fortune 200 company that believes in us.”

Around 2011, while in his late 20s, Bedecarre left his post as a junior broker at Cushman & Wakefield to start developing technologies for the commercial real estate industry, co-founding two startups in the process. One, formerly known as HelloOffice, became Raise in 2020.

The firm’s proprietary technology is an Airbnb-like platform for companies to manage their real estate holdings in one place. Other features include the ability to measure in-person office usage. Bedecarre and his team then built a traditional brokerage service on top of those products and sold them to clients in a bundle.