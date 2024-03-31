The so-far successful bet is that an atmosphere associated with a relaxing vacation might be the key to getting more people working in-person. In addition to two office buildings and 183 apartments, the complex includes a fitness center, a private spa, a golf simulator and a public outdoor gathering space.

Completed last year by San Francisco developer Presidio Bay Ventures, the 760,000-square-foot project called Springline was meant to create a feeling of being in a large resort, without being at an actual resort, according to Presidio Bay Managing Director Cyrus Sanandaji.

It sounds like a pre-pandemic memory of San Francisco, but this scene is actually playing out in Menlo Park, where a developer thinks it has just what the beleaguered Financial District needs to recapture its mojo.

Imagine a place where the office space is fully leased, apartments are packed and residents and workers are lining up in front of beloved neighborhood institutions like Che Fico, Barebottle Brewing, Burma Love or Andytown Coffee Roasters.

According to plans submitted to the city’s Planning Department earlier this month, chief among the changes will be the construction of an entirely new floor at the top of the building housing an 8,000-square-foot rooftop restaurant and bar.

Sanandaji said the project, dubbed 88 Spear, is about repositioning the property to make it usable and relevant again in today’s post-pandemic market, where commodity office space has fallen out of vogue.

Presidio Bay wants to gut and renovate an 11-story office building it picked up at a steep discount last year, located on the corner of Spear and Mission streets. The largely vacant property was purchased for $40.9 million last summer, a price two-thirds less than its previously assessed value.

With a proof point on the Peninsula, Presidio Bay is now wagering on the same concept to turn around a nearly 60-year-old office tower in San Francisco’s hollowed-out downtown.

Presidio Bay also hopes to renovate everything underneath too, including adding a spa complete with sauna rooms and various swimming pools for floating and plunging; a co-working space; a cafe and bakery; and a full-service gym with room for physical therapy, acupuncture and personal training.

“Five-star hotels don’t even have these perks,” Sanandaji told The Standard. “What’s clear to us is that [real estate] is no longer just a flight to quality, but a flight to experience.”

Despite being years removed from the pandemic shutdowns, San Francisco is still in the early innings of a commercial real estate reset, where office vacancies continue to climb and sales prices are falling. According to real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield, the city’s overall vacancy rate has continued to break records, topping out at roughly 34% at the end of the first quarter.

The term “resort” positioned alongside a productive workplace has drawn some eye rolls from some locals and competitors, but Sanandaji said the idea isn’t to import Hawaii to San Francisco. Instead it’s about a focus on hospitality to differentiate Presidio Bay’s offerings from the region’s plentiful but increasingly empty office properties.