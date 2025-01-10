“It’s a traumatizing thing to have happen where you live,” Rodrigues said. “It was scary.”

The condition of the victim, who was a shelter occupant, has stabilized since being hospitalized last weekend with injuries authorities described as life-threatening, according to court documents.

A suspect was promptly arrested in the shooting, with police taking a 29-year-old man named Taylor Reed into custody that same evening. Reed is now facing attempted murder and other charges.

She wondered whether any of her friends at the facility, or the social workers she’d come to rely upon, were injured or dead.

When Sandra Rodrigues returned to her San Francisco homeless shelter on Saturday evening, she was greeted by an unnerving surprise. Blood was spattered in the lobby, and police tape blocked the entrance to the three-story building, where a man had been shot four times in the stomach. Up to that point, the four months she spent living at the St. Vincent de Paul Society’s Multi-Service Center South — which bills itself as the city’s largest and most extensive homeless shelter, at 525 Fifth St. — had been positive, she said. But suddenly, she was afraid for her safety.

While Rodrigues and others at the facility say Saturday’s shooting was an anomaly, critical incidents reported within the city’s shelter system have more than doubled over the past two years, according to data from the San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing obtained by The Standard through a public records request.

The city’s 33 shelters saw an average of 9.5 incidents per day in 2024, data show — up from 4.2 in 2022. The incidents range from “rampages” to overdoses and mental health emergencies, showing the challenges faced by workers and clients of the safety-net facilities.

“At around 5:13 a.m. [a client] began to be disruptive, aggressive, and uncontrollable,” one incident report reads, describing a client who was kicked out at the Next Door Shelter at 1001 Polk St. “This behavior escalated into antagonizing other guests and throwing things around … Disruptive behavior continued for more than an hour with such intensity.”

“[A client] was sucker punched by another guest,” another report from Next Door states. “The alleged assailant had already fled after the incident and never returned.”

Last year’s homeless census — a limited point-in-time survey of the city’s unsheltered population — found a 15% increase in mental illness and a 20% rise in serious health conditions among San Francisco’s unhoused between 2022 and 2024.

Some experts say the uptick is tied to the length of time people remain homeless. The share of people who have been unhoused for more than a year in San Francisco rose 27% during that same two-year period.

Shelter staffers who spoke to The Standard under the condition of anonymity said they’re not equipped to treat physical and mental health conditions in their facilities. There have been 67 suicide attempts in the city’s shelters since 2018, according to the reports.