When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson.

Authorities say the latest shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the St. Vincent de Paul Society’s Multi-Service Center South at 525 Fifth St.

The attack capped off an unusually violent week in the city — especially in the SoMa neighborhood, where a supportive housing case worker on Thursday was shot in the face a few blocks away .

A shooting Saturday at San Francisco’s biggest homeless shelter led to an immediate arrest and left one victim hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officers rendered aid, and the victim was rushed to a hospital with what the SFPD described as life-threatening injuries.

When investigators were at the scene, a man approached them and gave officers probable cause to take him into custody, the SFPD said.

Taylor Reed, 29, was placed under arrest; charges are pending.

The investigation remains open, and the SFPD urged anyone with information to call (415) 575-4444 or send a text that begins with “SFPD” to Tip411.

The shooting followed Thursday’s attack at Mercy Housing at 833 Bryant St., where the case worker and one other staffer were shot.

The Mercy Housing shooting was the second that day after an incident in Bernal Heights left one dead and two others — including a toddler — critically wounded.

Those shootings came just a day after the city’s first homicide of 2025, which took place about 25 minutes after midnight on Jan. 1, when authorities found a man dying from several gunshot wounds at a gas station at 17th Street and Van Ness Avenue.

Police made an immediate arrest in that case too.