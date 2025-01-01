A shooting near Jack London Square that left one dead and three wounded marked the end of a violent New Year’s Eve in Oakland, which saw two other homicides earlier in the day and another just hours after the clock struck midnight.

Meanwhile, San Francisco police made an immediate arrest after a fatal shooting by a gas station at 17th Street and Van Ness Avenue just 25 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day.

When officers showed up to the Van Ness shooting, they found a man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, the San Francisco Police Department wrote in a news release. The victim died at the scene, officials said.

The shooter fled in an SUV, which police say they found a short time later around Bayshore Boulevard and Geneva Avenue. The suspect, a 29-year-old named Jose Rivera Flores, was arrested without incident, police said, and booked on a homicide charge.