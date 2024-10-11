The city’s streets are grimy and littered with garbage, a study confirmed last year. It’s a problem that’s been addressed by the leading candidates for mayor, each of whom has promised to sweep up the trash and keep the avenues sparkling clean. How will they do that? We attempted to find out in our “Ask the candidates” series.

It’s a rite of passage in San Francisco: stepping over a pile of filthy boxes, Uber Eats takeout containers, and a dirty pair of shoes as you walk down the street. Even if you happen to pass a trash can, there’s a good chance there’s a bin liner missing.

“No one is picking up the garbage, and the amount of trash everywhere is unprecedented. Even the public trash can near my building has been missing its door for a year, and reports to 311 go unanswered. What is your plan to fix this?”

We’ve collected questions from readers on the most pressing issues facing San Francisco and are publishing them leading up to the Nov. 5 election.

Mayor London Breed

Breed called tackling rubbish “no easy task” but maintains that it is a top priority of her administration. She said she has provided ample resources to the trash-fighting Department of Public Works staffers and noted that 311 calls are down, which she described as an indication of progress on the garbage issue.

“DPW aims to resolve 95% of street cleaning requests within 48 hours, which is on top of the regular cleaning they do all over the city every day,” Breed wrote in her questionnaire. “And I’m proud that we met that goal. But there is always more work to be done, and I am committed to doing that work.”

Breed said she has put additional resources toward power-washing teams, steam trucks, funding for graffiti abatement, and more Public Works cleaning shifts in afternoons and evenings. She also has funded more trash cans, she said, and promises to get rid of broken ones.