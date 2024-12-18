The matriarch of a prominent San Francisco family is responsible for a donation of $100 million for an affordable artist housing project on Market Street, sources say.

Mary Miner, 81, donated the cash to fund a 17-story, 100% affordable artist-housing project slated to go up at 1687 Market St., according to sources with direct knowledge of the gift.

Plans for the 100-unit building near Civic Center were announced in May, but there had been no information on the donors behind the total $100 million to finance its construction.