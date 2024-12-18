The matriarch of a prominent San Francisco family is responsible for a donation of $100 million for an affordable artist housing project on Market Street, sources say.
Mary Miner, 81, donated the cash to fund a 17-story, 100% affordable artist-housing project slated to go up at 1687 Market St., according to sources with direct knowledge of the gift.
Plans for the 100-unit building near Civic Center were announced in May, but there had been no information on the donors behind the total $100 million to finance its construction.
Miner is the widow of Oracle co-founder Robert Miner, who died of cancer in 1994. Miner and their children inherited his stake in Oracle, which was worth $600 million at the time, according to Forbes. The family has a history of donating to local arts organizations, nonprofit filings show.
Miner, along with her children Nicola and Luke, sits on the board of the Baker Street Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to donating to the arts, including a $1 million donation to the San Francisco Ballet and tens of thousands to other organizations and museums in 2022.
Nicola Miner said in an email last month that she and her husband, Robert Mailer Anderson, are not involved with the artist housing effort. However, both chair the Miner Anderson Family Foundation, an arts and social justice nonprofit that gave $250,000 to the San Francisco Opera Association, $105,000 to the Los Cenzontles Mexican Arts Center, and $25,000 to SFJAZZ in 2022.
Randall Kline, executive director of Artist Hub on Market, a nonprofit leading the housing project, declined to comment.
Mary Miner did not respond to a request for comment.